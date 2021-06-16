Granite Expands Merged Voice Communications Suite with Voice Over Cable

Communications Provider Adds Affordable Alternative to Business POTS Through Comcast Business

QUINCY, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CLEC—Granite Telecommunications LLC, a leading provider of communications solutions to multi-location businesses and government agencies, today announced a wholesale agreement with Comcast Business to deliver competitive local telephone service that benefits Granite’s customers by utilizing the Comcast network, as part of the Granite Merged Voice communications suite rolled out in April 2021.

Granite Voice over Cable delivers POTS-like functionality over cable broadband Internet circuits at cost-effective rates. This agreement enables Granite to deliver voice services to customers powered by the nation’s largest Gig-speed network. Comcast Business is the nation’s largest cable provider to small and mid-size businesses and one of the leading service providers to the enterprise market.

Granite Merged Voice is a complete communications suite that includes Granite’s proven TDM and hosted voice services to help organizations now and in the future as their solution’s needs change from plain old telephone service (POTS) to more advanced technologies and cloud-based communications.

Rob Hale, President and CEO of Granite Telecommunications LLC released the following statement:

“We are excited to expand our relationship with Comcast Business, which understands the important role local phone services play for business customers looking to grow and maintain price stability.

In markets served by Comcast Business, Granite has strengthened its ability to deliver affordable communications products, tailored to fit our customers’ diverse needs.”

Granite Voice over Cable is available immediately through Granite and Granite authorized sales partners.

For more information on Granite Merged Voice, visit https://www.granitenet.com/Products/Voice.

About Granite

Granite delivers one-stop communications solutions to multilocation businesses and government agencies throughout the United States and Canada. The $1.65 billion company serves more than two-thirds of the Fortune 100 companies in the United States and has 1.75 million voice and data lines under management. Granite launched in 2002 and grew quickly by helping businesses to simplify sourcing and management of local and long-distance phone services with one point of contact and one invoice for all their office locations nationwide. Today, Granite is the leader in aggregating Plain Old Telephone Services (POTS) and has extended its unique value proposition – “one company, one contact, one bill” – to include a range of advanced business communications services, including Internet access, SD-WAN, wireless WAN, wireless POTS, hosted PBX, SIP trunking, mobile voice and data, mobile device management, managed security, network integration and more. Granite employs more than 2,400 people at its Quincy MA headquarters and nine regional offices nationwide. For more information, visit www.granitenet.com.

Contacts

Lauren Grenier



Marketing Director



781.884.5290



lgrenier@granitenet.com