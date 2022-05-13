Granite Applauds NTIA for Promoting Competitive Marketplace in $65 Billion Broadband Infrastructure Program

NTIA Rules Promote Wholesale Access

QUINCY, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, the NTIA and the US Department of Commerce released rules and guidelines for the $65 billion broadband funding in the bipartisan Infrastructure Act.

In response, Rob Hale, CEO of Granite Telecommunications released the following statement:



“Broadband infrastructure funding will lay a new foundation for millions of small businesses looking to connect and compete around the globe. Wholesale competition is a tool against monopolies and provides small businesses, schools, and government offices with access to lower prices and better services they need to grow. We wish to commend Alan Davidson and the NTIA staff for encouraging wholesale access in the BEAD program, and Secretary Gina Raimondo for her steadfast commitment to competition and fostering an innovation future.”

About Granite



Granite delivers advanced communications solutions to businesses and government agencies throughout the United States and Canada. The $1.75 billion company serves more than two-thirds of Fortune 100 companies. Founded in 2002, Granite has grown to be one of the largest independent telecommunications providers in the U.S. by simplifying sourcing and management of voice, data and cellular service. Today, Granite supports customers with a wide range of advanced business communications services, including access, UCaaS, mobile voice and data, and MSP solutions for SD-WAN, monitoring and network management. Granite employs more than 2,250 people at its headquarters in Quincy, Mass. and ten regional offices nationwide. For more information, visit granitenet.com.

Contacts

Media:

Lauren Grenier



Marketing Director



Granite



781.884.5290



lgrenier@granitenet.com