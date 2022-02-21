Home Business Wire Gramercy Extremity Orthopedics Receives Clearance on Its Newest Plating Lines
Business Wire

Gramercy Extremity Orthopedics Receives Clearance on Its Newest Plating Lines

di Business Wire

The RFID leader in medical devices expands its product offering by announcing FDA clearance for two new plating lines.

RICHARDSON, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AIGramercy Extremity Orthopedics (GEO) announces FDA clearance of its distal fibular ankle fracture plating system and its Multi-Application Extremity Plating System (EPS). GEO is a leading provider of sterilized, single-use orthopedic implants and instruments.

“These new plates were designed to seamlessly integrate into our current system, utilizing the same single-use sterile instrument kits and screws that we bring to market via the GEO Cart®,” said GEO Chief Technology Officer, Paul Vasta. “The release of these new plating systems represents the continued expansion of GEO’s product line and highlights the unique benefits of the GEO Cart®. Having a well-rounded product offering for foot and ankle procedures, sterile packaged and always ready in the OR, is extremely advantageous to surgeons, the facilities, and most importantly, their patients.”

“Orthopedics, and by default healthcare in the United States, is at an inflection point. We are excited to offer leadership in our space, which is now being driven by the demand for traceable and efficient instrument and implant delivery models,” said Michael Simpson, GEO’s Chief Executive Officer. “In expanding our product offering with these two new lines, we are better positioned to partner with our IDNs, health systems, and surgery centers. GEO will continue to redefine what we believe is the future of sustainable patient care and to support our surgeons in their essential work.”

About Gramercy Extremity Orthopedics:

GEO was formed from the idea that a more cost-effective, user-friendly, and efficacious way to deliver Orthopedic Medical Implants could exist in today’s healthcare environment. This is achieved through proprietary RFID-enabled technology, a groundbreaking Point-of-Sale delivery system, and best-in-class sterilized, single-use orthopedic implants and instruments. GEO will be presenting these new plating lines at the upcoming ACFAS conference on February 24th through the 26th in Austin, Texas. Please come by booth #930 and visit these new systems, along with the state of the art GEO RFID delivery system.

(www.gramercyortho.com)

Contacts

Preston Meek

855-436-2278 ext 107

info@gramercyortho.com

Articoli correlati

IP Infusion Enables uGrid Network to Increase its Network Capacity and Deliver New Services in Under Three Months While Lowering Total Cost of Ownership

Business Wire Business Wire -
IP Infusion’s OcNOS® delivers seamless integration with deployment simplicity and quick time to market SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IP Infusion, a...
Continua a leggere

IP Infusion Enables uGrid Network to Increase its Network Capacity and Deliver New Services in Under Three Months While Lowering Total Cost of Ownership

Business Wire Business Wire -
IP Infusion’s OcNOS® delivers seamless integration with deployment simplicity and quick time to market SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IP Infusion, a...
Continua a leggere

MD7 to Bring Insight to Mobile World Congress Tower & Fibre Roundtable Live in Barcelona March 2

Business Wire Business Wire -
Wireless infrastructure consultancy to present with the first MWC panel on infrastructure addressing “Planning for the 5G Connected Era” ALLEN,...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Riassunto: Radisys lancia la suite del software per l’IoT 5G

Business Wire