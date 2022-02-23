Grain Management-Backed Y-COM Welcomes David Schoenberger as CFO

Schoenberger brings decades of executive financial management experience in the telecommunications industry

MELBOURNE, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Young’s Communications, LLC (“Y-COM” or the “Company”), a premier Florida-based construction services provider serving telecommunications, utility, and power infrastructure customers in Florida and the southeast United States, announced that David Schoenberger has joined Y-COM as its new Chief Financial Officer. Y-COM is a portfolio company of Grain Management, LLC (“Grain”), a leading Washington, D.C.-based investment firm focused on the global communications sector.

Schoenberger joins Y-COM with significant executive financial management experience in the telecommunications industry. Most recently, he served as CFO at BTS Towers, a Florida-based builder and operator of telecommunications infrastructure throughout the Latin American region.

“ David’s impressive set of financial management skills and extensive experience in the telecommunications industry check every box we were looking for in our top financial executive,” said Chad Rasmussen, CEO of Y-COM. “ I am pleased to welcome David and am confident his deep expertise will be an invaluable asset as we seek to meet growing demand in our industry.”

“ Y-COM is well-positioned to grow in a sector that is experiencing a dramatic period of expansion, so it is an exciting time to join,” said Schoenberger. “ I look forward to helping strengthen Y-COM’s ability to build vitally important infrastructure needed across the country.”

Before Y-COM, Schoenberger served in various C-suite level financial management roles, including as CFO at Florida-based tower development and acquisition company Torres Unidas (now Andean Tower Partners) and as Executive Managing Director-Mexico and CFO-Latin America at technology and supply chain solutions provider Ingram Micro. Schoenberger was also a top financial executive at Verizon, serving as Group CFO and VP Finance of Verizon Information Services and Group CFO and VP Finance at CANTV- Verizon’s telecommunications business in Venezuela.

About Y-COM

Young’s Communications, LLC was founded in 1972 as a contractor for wiring CATV / TV coaxial cable lines, and today operates as a super regional provider of infrastructure services to the telecommunications, utility, and power sectors. The Company offers a full suite of capabilities, including underground, aerial, and emergency services to its customers. For more information, visit Y-COM’s website at www.ycominc.com.

About Grain Management

Grain Management, LLC is a leading global investment firm that focuses on broadband infrastructure and technology companies that connect the world to the information economy. Founded in 2007, Grain invests exclusively in the global telecommunications sector, employing a rigorous, data-based process buoyed by deep industry expertise to identify investment opportunities in key areas of telecommunications infrastructure, including fiber networks, wireless spectrum and cell towers. For more information visit www.graingp.com.

