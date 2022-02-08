Grain Management-Backed Network Wireless Solutions (NWS) Acquires Gap Wireless

The investment strengthens NWS’s foothold in Canada as well as its strategic scale in North America

DURHAM, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Network Wireless Solutions, LLC (“NWS”), a rapidly growing solutions and logistics provider to carriers and telecommunications contractors, announced today that it has acquired Canada-based Gap Wireless, a leading provider of products and services for the mobile broadband and wireless markets throughout North America. NWS is a portfolio company of Grain Management, LLC (“Grain”), a leading Washington, D.C.-based investment firm focused on the global communications sector.

Celebrating its 15th anniversary and headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, Gap Wireless works with vendors to stock and distribute thousands of both wireless infrastructure and test & measurement products. Its customers, largely concentrated across Canada, include Canadian carriers and contractors, wireless service providers, RF test & measurement users, and the network implementation community. These customers are active in both the public and private sectors, spanning government & military, education & utilities, and telecom equipment installation.

The acquisition of Gap Wireless serves as an important step to expanding NWS’s presence in Canada and diversifying NWS’s customer base. NWS will partner with the Gap Wireless Management team, along with President Marc Bouvrette and Vice President & General Manager Glenn Poulos to seamlessly integrate the company.

“ Marc, Glenn, and their team have built an exceptional company that is exemplified by its strong relationships with its customers,” said NWS CEO Jeff White. “ We look forward to working with them to build on those invaluable relationships and to offer customers the products and services they need.”

John Hamilton, President of NWS, said “ As a native Canadian, there is a special excitement and pride that I have in seeing this relationship come together. I am looking forward to working with the newly combined team and expanding the NWS footprint into Canada.”

“ We are thrilled to be joining forces with NWS,” said Marc Bouvrette, Gap Wireless President. “ Our partnership with NWS elevates our ability to deliver quality service to our valued customers and to expand our reach to meet increasing market demand.”

Glenn Poulos, Gap Wireless Vice President and General Manager added, “ NWS’s relationship with Grain Management is another factor that made joining forces a no-brainer. With Grain’s track record of growing businesses in the telecommunications industry, we knew the company we founded in 2007 and spent the last 15 years building would be in good hands.”

Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP served as legal advisor to NWS in this transaction. Allan Rosenhek was the financial advisor to Gap Wireless.

About NWS

Since 2012, NWS has provided a wide array of mission-critical services to the wireless telecommunications industry. The company has established itself as a critical partner to carriers, project managers, and general contractors through its expertise, quality of service, and ability to develop and deliver custom cabling solutions and equipment exactly when needed. By combining extensive industry knowledge, a disciplined focus on customer service, and high-quality materials, NWS is a proven partner to keeping cell sites running smoothly. For more information visit www.nwswireless.com.

About Gap Wireless

Committed to Service Excellence, Gap Wireless is a leading provider of Wireless Infrastructure Communications products for the mobile broadband and wireless markets. They are Solutions Driven demonstrating a Passionate Contribution to their key customers who are wireless network operators, integrators, contractors, utilities, and enterprises who connect people, places, and things. Gap Wireless works with industry-recognized vendors to stock and distribute thousands of wireless infrastructure and Test & Measurement products. They have extensive experience and expertise in value-added distribution and offer a diverse range of supply chain solutions and integration capabilities. You can count on Gap Wireless when Results Matter. For more information visit www.gapwireless.com.

About Grain Management

Grain Management, LLC is a leading global investment firm that focuses on broadband infrastructure and technology companies that connect the world to the information economy. Founded in 2007, Grain invests exclusively in the global telecommunications sector, employing a rigorous, data-based process buoyed by deep industry expertise to identify investment opportunities in key areas of telecommunications infrastructure, including fiber networks, wireless spectrum and cell towers. For more information visit www.graingp.com.

