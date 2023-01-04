GrAI Matter Labs & Tuito Join Forces to Develop a Novel Speech Enhancement & Source Separation Solution

PARIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Audio–GrAI Matter Labs (GML), a pioneer of brain-inspired ultra-low latency and high precision computing, and Tuito, an artificial intelligence technology startup with significant expertise in voice interface and voice assistant solutions announced their collaboration to bring novel speech enhancement solutions in the market for applications in automotive, industrial, and enterprise audio.

The partnership brings together the companies’ expertise in advanced source separation and speech enhancement that can be leveraged for highly challenging environments in industrial, medical and robotic domains. The AI-based solution that Tuito and GML are developing will enable devices to quickly adapt to the sound constraints in the environment and provide groundbreaking and highly adaptive voice and speech driven solutions for the transportation and industrial sectors.

“GML’s Life-Ready AI will help users understand conversations in a natural and stress-free way like never before,” said Christian Verbrugge, Senior Director Business Development at GrAI Matter Labs. “We are really excited to embark on this journey together and look forward to creating joyful experiences for our users in challenging environments.”

“Working with GML will help us create devices with a more intuitive and natural interaction for our customers in many challenging situations,” said Laurent Molac, CEO at Tuito.

About GrAI Matter Labs

At GrAI Matter Labs we are in the business of Life-Ready AI. Artificial Intelligence as close to natural as it gets. AI that feels alive. We deliver brain-inspired chips that behave like humans do. AI that makes machines assisting humans act, and react, in real time. AI that offers high fidelity, optimizes energy, and maximizes efficiency, saving time, money, and vital natural resources. Welcome to an AI-Ready future, where consumer devices, robots, drones, autonomous vehicles, augmented reality devices, surveillance cameras and more, make us more productive. Welcome to an optimized future.

About Tuito

TUITO, founded in 2018, is a French artificial intelligence technology business that has built experience in audio signal processing and natural language processing and produced voice interaction solutions employing the most cutting-edge and potent AI models and architecture. TUITO’s efforts are devoted to offering natural and intuitive voice interaction solutions to professionals in order to best assist the work operators as much as possible, as well as to all prospective users.

