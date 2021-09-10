Home Business Wire GrAI Matter Labs to Showcase Life-Ready AI at AI Hardware Summit 2021
GrAI Matter Labs to Showcase Life-Ready AI at AI Hardware Summit 2021

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ArtificialIntelligence–GrAI Matter Labs, a pioneer of brain-inspired ultra-low latency computing, today announced the showcase of its GrAI VIP – Vision Inference Processor platform with Life-Ready AI for robotics applications at the upcoming AI Hardware Summit 2021.

The GrAI VIP platform will drive a significant step making machines act and react in real-time for visual inference capabilities in advanced robotics, industrial automation, smart cities, augmented & virtual reality, and a broad range of consumer electronics. GrAI Matter Labs’ silicon-proven, event-based dataflow compute technology, called NeuronFlow, enables industry-leading inference latency up-to 100x better than competing solutions.

Ingolf Held, CEO of GrAI Matter Labs, will present the company’s vision of “AI at the Speed of Life,” as part of a Start Up Showcase at the AI Hardware Summit, building the next generation of acceleration technologies – compute, memory, storage and software. In addition, GrAI Matter Labs will demonstrate the world’s most advanced event-based System-on-Chip via a real-life example of on-chip and on-device functionality for advanced robotics.

“The Life-Ready AI platform GrAI VIP will deliver significant performance improvements to industrial automation and revolutionize systems such as pick and place robots, cobots (collaborative robots), and warehouse robots,” said Ingolf. “GrAI Matter Labs already demonstrated GrAI One – the world’s first AI processor optimized for ultra-low latency and low power processing at the last summit. Today I am thrilled to present our next-generation AI platform to our partners and customers, enabling them to jump ahead in the race for AI at the speed of life.”

AI application developers looking to develop Life-Ready products using their edge algorithms can now get early access to the GrAI VIP – Vision Inference Processor platform through our GrAIFlow Software Development Kit (SDK) and drive game-changing products across edge market segments from industrial automation to consumer electronics.

About GrAI Matter Labs

At GrAI Matter Labs we are in the business of Life-Ready AI. Artificial Intelligence as close to natural as it gets. AI that feels alive. We deliver brain-inspired chips that behave like humans. AI that makes machines act and react in real-time. AI that optimizes energy and maximizes efficiency, saving time, money, and vital natural resources. GML is led by a team of visionary and seasoned engineers and is backed by leading investors, including iBionext, 360 Capital Partners, 3T Finance, and Celeste Management.

For more information, please visit www.graimatterlabs.ai

Contacts

Olga Petrova

opetrova@graimatterlabs.ai

