Grafana Labs Caps a Breakout Year of Growth and Product Innovation

Strong revenue growth, expanding AI customer adoption, and continued leadership in open observability

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Grafana Labs, the company behind the open observability cloud, today announced a year of strong momentum across customer adoption, product innovation, and market recognition. Over the company's past fiscal year, which ended Jan. 31, Grafana Labs continued to scale its business while helping thousands of organizations turn signals into action across increasingly complex, AI-driven systems.

Sustained Business Growth and Market Leadership

Grafana Labs entered 2026 with accelerating growth across every dimension of the business:

This momentum reflects a clear trend: as software systems become increasingly distributed, AI-driven, and business-critical, teams are opting for open observability – built on open source, open standards, and open ecosystems – to avoid lock-in and move faster with confidence.

Powering the Next Generation of AI Companies

As AI-native companies push infrastructure to its limits, observability has become foundational. Over the past year, Grafana Labs deepened its role as critical infrastructure for teams building the next era of AI.

“The pace of innovation in software and AI is only accelerating, and our customers are feeling that complexity every day,” said Anthony Woods, co-founder of Grafana Labs. “This past year showed that open observability isn’t just a philosophy, it’s a practical advantage. From AI-native startups to the world’s largest enterprises, teams are choosing Grafana Cloud so they can understand their systems, control costs, and move at the speed their businesses demand.”

AI leaders, including Anthropic, Lovable, and OutSystems, rely on Grafana Cloud to operate complex, fast-moving systems in production. These teams use Grafana to:

Monitor rapidly evolving AI workloads across metrics, logs, traces, and profiles

Debug distributed systems where model inference, data pipelines, and user experience intersect

Control telemetry cost while maintaining deep visibility as usage scales unpredictably

From training pipelines to real-time inference, Grafana Labs is helping AI builders keep their systems reliable, efficient, and understandable as complexity explodes.

Product Innovation: Expanding the Open Observability Cloud

In 2025, Grafana Labs shipped some of its most ambitious product innovation to date, with a focus on making observability easier and more actionable for every team.

Actually Useful AI

A major highlight of the year was Grafana Assistant, now adopted by thousands of customers across Grafana Cloud, including SpotOn, LexisNexis Risk Solutions, and MasterControl. Built directly into the Grafana Cloud experience, Assistant helps users move faster by:

Answering questions across metrics, logs, traces, profiles, and infrastructure context

Generating dashboards, queries, and explanations without starting from a blank page

Lowering the barrier to entry for new users while accelerating experienced SREs

“One of the biggest use cases for us is reducing the cognitive load on engineers,” said Neil Wilson, Director of Software Engineering, LexisNexis Risk Solutions. “Grafana Assistant helps us get to root cause faster—without needing deep expertise in every part of our complex system.”

Building on that foundation, the company also introduced Assistant Investigations, an autonomous agent for multi-step incident investigations. Currently in public preview, Assistant Investigations coordinates multiple specialized AI agents to analyze metrics, logs, traces, and profiles in parallel—collecting evidence, forming hypotheses, and delivering actionable recommendations. Deeply integrated with Grafana Cloud features such as Kubernetes Monitoring, Alerting, Fleet Management, Knowledge Graph, and Slack, Grafana Assistant and Assistant Investigations are grounded in real operational data, making them a practical, trusted companion for day-to-day troubleshooting and system understanding.

SaaS Economics Reimagined

As telemetry volumes grow alongside cloud-native and AI workloads, cost control has become a critical challenge. In 2025, Grafana Labs completed the Adaptive Telemetry suite across metrics, logs, traces, and profiles, giving customers a unified, intelligent way to manage telemetry volume and spend without sacrificing visibility.

Additional platform innovations included expanded deployment flexibility for enterprises and regulated industries:

Grafana Bring Your Own Cloud: A fully managed Grafana Cloud environment running inside a customer’s own AWS or GCP account.

Grafana Federal Cloud: Generally available with FedRAMP High and DoD IL5 compliance, enabling U.S. government agencies and contractors to run mission-critical observability workloads at scale.

Complexity Simplified

To help teams move from raw signals to action faster, Grafana Labs continued to invest in turnkey observability experiences that reduce operational complexity:

Together, these updates help teams understand complex systems more quickly, collaborate more effectively, and resolve issues before they impact customers.

Open strategy: open source, open standards, open ecosystems

Grafana Labs continued to build in the open, reinforcing open source, open standards, and an open ecosystem as long-term strategies for interoperability, scale, and user choice.

Open source

Grafana Labs advanced its open source portfolio with major releases across the stack. The release of Grafana 12 delivered major improvements to dashboards, data exploration, and extensibility, further cementing Grafana’s role as the default interface for understanding complex systems. Mimir 3.0 debuted at KubeCon North America, delivering significant improvements in performance, scalability, and operational efficiency for large-scale metrics workloads.

Open standards

Grafana Labs deepened its commitment to open standards that prevent vendor lock-in and keep data portable. Ted Young, OpenTelemetry co-founder, joined Grafana Labs, and in addition, Grafana Labs remains one of the top company contributors to both OpenTelemetry and Prometheus. The company also donated Beyla, its eBPF-based auto-instrumentation project, to the OpenTelemetry community, making it easier for teams to instrument applications with minimal overhead.

Open Ecosystems

Grafana’s open ecosystem follows a “big tent” philosophy, designed to integrate signals from any tool, vendor, or protocol. 160+ data source plugins enable teams to bring diverse telemetry and business data into Grafana without replacing their existing tools. Over the past year, Grafana Labs expanded observability beyond metrics, logs, and traces with 15 new data source plugins, including integrations with platforms such as Drone, Vercel, and Netlify, as well as business systems like Zendesk, connecting system performance directly to operational and customer outcomes.

Together, these innovations reflect Grafana Labs’ philosophy: build in the open, solve real operational problems, and help teams act – not just observe.

