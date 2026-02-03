Gradient Launches Nexus, Intelligent Energy-Control Software for Multifamily Housing Owners and Operators

Hardware-native platform turns distributed heat pumps into a coordinated, software-defined system; beta customer achieves 25% energy reduction

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Gradient, a leading manufacturer of smart heating and cooling solutions designed for a decarbonized future, today announced the launch of Gradient Nexus, a hardware-native control and intelligence platform designed specifically for operating fleets of Gradient's All-Weather 120V window heat pumps at scale.

Gradient Nexus transforms distributed electrified units into a coordinated, software-defined system—giving multifamily housing owners and operators unprecedented visibility and control over heating and cooling across their buildings.

"Building owners have been asking for exactly this," said Vince Romanin, Founder and CTO of Gradient. "They're ready to electrify, but they need confidence that they can manage costs and operations at scale. Nexus gives them that confidence. For the first time, building owners and operators can predict and control their heating and cooling spend rather than just react to it."

Proven Results

During beta testing, a customer achieved 25% reduction in energy consumption by deploying Gradient Nexus and remotely optimizing setpoints across their building. The platform is currently deployed across 200+ residence units in Boston, Detroit, and Washington, D.C.

Key Capabilities

Gradient Nexus provides multifamily owners and operators with:

Comfort guardrails: Set heating and cooling boundaries that align with operating budgets; tenants retain control within those limits

Set heating and cooling boundaries that align with operating budgets; tenants retain control within those limits Fleet-wide visibility: Single dashboard consolidates temperature trends, runtime, alarms, and energy usage across every unit—no more checking devices one by one

Single dashboard consolidates temperature trends, runtime, alarms, and energy usage across every unit—no more checking devices one by one Zone-level control: Manage hundreds of units as a single coordinated system—adjust modes and temperatures across floors or buildings from one interface

Manage hundreds of units as a single coordinated system—adjust modes and temperatures across floors or buildings from one interface Power-aware operations: Dynamically manage total power draw across units—critical for older buildings electrifying without major electrical upgrades

Built for Gradient Hardware

Gradient Nexus is deeply integrated with Gradient's hardware and delivers high-resolution telemetry and real-time unit-level control. It will lay the foundation for predictive maintenance and grid-interactive capabilities.

Gradient Nexus is available now for multifamily housing operators. Visit www.gradientcomfort.com/pages/nexus to learn more or schedule a demo. As the platform evolves, Gradient will continue building the operating system for electrified buildings—helping operators turn climate goals into operational reality.

About Gradient

Gradient is rethinking building heating & cooling with innovative, sustainable solutions designed for a decarbonized future. Our All-Weather 120V Window Heat Pump delivers year-round performance with high efficiency and easy installation, eliminating the barriers of traditional systems. Backed by a team of industry leaders, including talent from Tesla and Nest, Gradient is committed to redefining heating and cooling for modern buildings while minimizing environmental impact. In addition to venture funding, the company has secured non-dilutive funding from the U.S. Department of Energy, California Energy Commission, California Strategic Growth Council, and others. To learn more, visit gradientcomfort.com.

