Gradient AI Announces Alan Sherman as Vice President of Marketing

Prior to joining Gradient AI, Sherman served in senior marketing and general management roles, including five years as vice president of marketing at Hebrew College, where he led strategic marketing initiatives that significantly enhanced enrollment and philanthropy, driving notable market share and revenue growth. He was previously vice president of marketing at IntelliVid, a provider of intelligent video analytics solutions for the retail industry, where he played a key role in driving the company’s marketing strategy and expanding its market presence prior to its acquisition by Tyco International.

Additionally, Sherman served in senior marketing roles at several high growth companies including OATSystems, acquired by Checkpoint Systems during his tenure, where he helped grow the startup business to over $40MM in revenue in five years. His experience spans multiple technology-based solutions including electronic displays, speech recognition, disparate data integration, video analytics, and RFID-based asset tracking.

“Alan’s extensive background in marketing leadership and proven track record of driving growth and innovation make him a valuable addition to our executive team,” said Stan Smith, CEO and founder, Gradient AI. “His strategic vision and expertise help support our mission of empowering insurers in the Group Health, P&C, and workers’ compensation markets to leverage AI to more effectively and efficiently support and grow their businesses.”

In his role as VP of marketing, Alan will lead Gradient AI’s marketing strategy, with a focus on increasing brand visibility, generating demand, and accelerating the buyer’s journey, in support of the company’s mission to empower insurers through AI-driven solutions. His appointment reinforces Gradient AI’s commitment to helping insurers improve their loss ratios and profitability by accurately predicting underwriting and claim risks and streamlining processes such as quote turnaround times and claims management through intelligent automation.

“As AI has moved into the mainstream in so many industries and applications, insurers are similarly realizing the significant opportunities to leverage the many benefits of AI to enhance their underwriting and claims operations,” Sherman said. “Gradient AI is at the forefront in providing innovative AI solutions for the insurance industry and I’m looking forward to contributing to the company’s continued growth and long-term success.”

Gradient AI is a leading provider of proven artificial intelligence (AI) solutions for the insurance industry. Its solutions improve loss ratios and profitability by predicting underwriting and claim risks with greater accuracy, as well as reducing quote turnaround times and claim expenses through intelligent automation. Unlike other solutions that use a limited claims and underwriting dataset, Gradient AI’s software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform leverages a vast industry data lake comprising tens of millions of policies and claims. It also incorporates numerous other features including economic, health, geographic, and demographic information. Customers include some of the most recognized insurance carriers, MGAs, MGUs, TPAs, risk pools, PEOs, and large self-insured employers across all major lines of insurance. By using Gradient AI’s solutions, insurers of all types achieve a better return on risk. To learn more about Gradient AI, please visit: https://www.gradientai.com.

