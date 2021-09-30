Governor of Alabama Welcomes Special Aerospace Services to Huntsville

Huntsville Chosen for its Business-Friendly Environment

HUNTSVILLE, Ala.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Alabama Governor Kay Ivey and several other dignitaries representing Alabama’s business-friendly community and leadership came together yesterday to help break ground on Special Aerospace Services’ (SAS) new facility in Cummings Research Park in Huntsville.





Gov. Ivey praised SAS as “a valuable addition to the dynamic roster of nimble and highly competent aerospace businesses in Alabama’s ‘Rocket City.’ I know that SAS will find a welcoming home in Huntsville, where it can harness the technical know-how and leverage the partnerships it needs to grow and thrive.”

According to Heather Bulk, SAS’ co-founder, president, and CEO, “We are having a very different and positive experience as a small business in Alabama. The community is pro-business, moving at the speed of industry and finding every opportunity to support SAS in our exciting expansion. When you have a governor and a legislature that work every day to encourage new and innovative businesses to open their doors and expand into the state, it’s good for everyone.”

The move is part of SAS’ expansion strategy that will expedite its strategic, tactical, manufacturing, logistics, and R&D activities.

Local leaders weigh in on SAS’ expansion to Huntsville:

“Alabama is committed to having a business climate that affords underrepresented businesses a reason to locate here and thrive here. An innovative small business-like SAS will not only bring vitality to our business community but also provide a boost for our efforts to elevate STEM education and careers.”

– Greg Canfield, Secretary of the Alabama Department of Commerce

“This expansion to Huntsville demonstrates the confidence and appreciation for the workforce talent that is here, the diversity of Cummings Research Park, and our continued mission to support our nation in all things space and defense. We welcome SAS to the Rocket City!”

– Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle

“Today’s groundbreaking shows once again that North Alabama leads the nation in attracting technology jobs and quality companies such as SAS because of our commitment to partner in their success, keep taxes low and provide a high quality of life for their employees.”

– Dale Strong, Chairman, Madison County Commission

SPECIFICS ABOUT THE NEW SAS FACILITY:

The new facility — called “The Campus” — is a 55,000 square foot federal services, research, and special activities branch.

It will encompass an engineering and training space, high bay assembly, advanced manufacturing, and research bays.

The eventual phased development of The Campus will encompass up to two major buildings and 30 high technology jobs.

The Cummings Research Park is the fourth largest research park in the world and the second largest in the U.S.

SAS delivers a seamless workflow between their engineers and manufacturing teams by providing a full-cycle solution portfolio that includes tactical engineering support in propulsion, avionics, systems, safety, and launch site integration, as well as rapid prototyping, manufacturing, and procurement of mission-critical aerospace hardware. SAS strategic partners include NASA, DoD, and many commercial space providers. SAS is also the parent company of SAS Flight Factory Services, an AS9100D-certified and vertically integrated division designed to address the critical and immediate needs of its clients.

ABOUT SAS: Special Aerospace Solutions (SAS), a certified woman-owned business, started in 2007 with a small team of visionaries and is now a collaborative team of 100+ tenacious specialists, acting as trusted partners to clients in defense, space, and civilian markets. SAS’ nimble teams of aeronautics, operational, and R&D experts are connected by their shared mission to further humankind’s dreams in air and space, and together they are driven to innovate across a full-cycle portfolio that includes tactical engineering support in propulsion, avionics, systems, safety, and launch site integration, as well as rapid prototyping, manufacturing, and procurement of mission-critical aerospace hardware. SAS is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado, with additional locations in Denver CO, Huntsville AL, Cape Canaveral FL, Houston TX, and Washington DC.

