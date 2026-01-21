Gotransverse and Pramata Partner to Align Contract Intelligence with Enterprise Billing Execution

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#B2BSaaS--Gotransverse, a leading provider of cloud-native billing and revenue management solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with Pramata, a leader in AI contract intelligence. Together, the companies enable organizations to ensure complex commercial agreements are accurately reflected in enterprise billing and revenue outcomes.

Contracts define pricing, obligations, and commercial intent, yet in many organizations those terms remain disconnected from the systems responsible for monetization. The Gotransverse–Pramata partnership enhances how contractual intent informs enterprise billing and revenue management, enabling organizations to reduce reliance on downstream reconciliation and gain clearer visibility into billed revenue.

“When contract data moves beyond isolation and directly informs the systems that run the business, revenue management becomes more precise and predictable,” said Justin Schweisberger, Chief Revenue Officer at Pramata. “Working with Gotransverse brings contract intelligence into monetization, giving finance and revenue teams clearer visibility and fewer downstream surprises.”

“Accurate monetization depends on disciplined execution of contractual agreements,” said Sean Daniel, CFO and President of Gotransverse. “Our partnership with Pramata supports a more structured approach to how contracts are executed across billing and revenue operations, helping organizations operate with greater confidence as pricing models evolve.”

The partnership supports enterprises that manage subscription, usage-based, and hybrid pricing models while maintaining billing accuracy and operational control.

About Gotransverse

Gotransverse delivers a fast, flexible billing and revenue management solution built to support the most complex pricing models. Since 2008, Gotransverse has partnered with enterprises to streamline operations, improve revenue accuracy, and scale with confidence. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Gotransverse helps organizations modernize monetization across global, high-volume environments. For more information, visit https://gotransverse.com.

About Pramata

Pramata is leading the way in AI contract intelligence. The Pramata platform enables organizations to address business-critical challenges such as reducing revenue loss, managing risk, accelerating the contract lifecycle, and improving compliance. For more than 20 years, Pramata has been trusted by some of the world’s largest enterprises, including McKesson, ICE, AbbVie, and Callaway Golf. For more information, visit https://pramata.com.

