GoSaaS to Participate at Oracle CloudWorld 2024

Accelerate Business Growth with a Unified Digital Thread

Building on a strong foundation of client success, GoSaaS has broadened its expertise across the entire Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications Suite. This expansion encompasses Oracle Fusion Cloud Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion Cloud Supply Chain & Manufacturing (SCM), Oracle Fusion Cloud Customer Experience (CX) and supporting technologies like Generative AI (GenAI) and Analytics.

“GoSaaS has a history of success, with a strong portfolio of referenceable live clients and success stories. Clients who have asked us to expand our role in the Cloud to help them unify their Digital Thread,” said Michael Molea, Director of IT at Nissha Medical. “We trust GoSaaS based on our previous success and now leverage their expertise to manage all of our Oracle Fusion Applications.”

Connect with the Best in the Industry

Attendees at Oracle CloudWorld can visit the GoSaaS booth to:

Learn about GoStarts Implementation: A suite of services designed to guide businesses through every phase of their Oracle Cloud implementation journey.

Explore GoApps: Pre-built, industry-specific solutions that extend Oracle Cloud functionality and accelerate time-to-value.

Discover GoThrive: A robust platform that empowers businesses to optimize their Oracle Cloud environment

GoAgile: A flexible engagement model that caters to each client’s unique needs.

Drive Business Innovation with Generative AI

GoSaaS will also be hosting a session titled, “Demystifying Generative AI: Practical Applications for Your Business Processes.” This session will explore how GenAI can be leveraged to enhance business processes, solve problems, and fuel data-driven innovation. Attendees will hear real-world examples from Nissha Medical and Glaukos Corp on how they are using GenAI to transform their businesses.

Sign up for the session here.

Lunch and Learn with GoSaaS!

GoSaaS will be conducting two additional workshops at Oracle CloudWorld:

How to Leverage Oracle Fusion Data Intelligence to Accelerate Building your Enterprise Data Platform

How to Leverage Oracle Redwood and Visual Builder

These workshops will provide attendees with the knowledge and skills to unlock the full potential of Oracle Cloud and optimize their business outcomes. Get your hands on exclusive guides on building cloud applications with Oracle Redwood and Visual Builder. Learn advanced techniques for using Oracle Fusion Data Intelligence (FDI) with our in-depth guide, available only to workshop attendees.

Sign up for Oracle Redwood Workshop.

Sign up for Oracle Fusion Data Intelligence Workshop.

Don’t miss the opportunity to learn how GoSaaS’s innovative solutions can help your business thrive in the Cloud. Visit GoSaaS at booth number 165 for a live demo and to discuss your specific needs with a GoSaaS expert.

About GoSaaS

GoSaaS helps clients transform their business with the Oracle Cloud. Our focus is on companies in the high-tech manufacturing, semiconductor, life sciences and CPG industries, including many Fortune 100 companies, helping them build and enhance their Digital Thread. As a leading Oracle partner, GoSaaS specializes in Cloud Implementations and Migrations, Management Consulting, Application Managed Services, Organizational Change Management, and Integration Services to enable the Digital Thread.

For more information about GoSaaS, please visit GoSaaS.io

About Oracle PartnerNetwork

Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) is Oracle’s partner program designed to enable partners to accelerate the transition to cloud and drive superior customer business outcomes. The OPN program allows partners to engage with Oracle through track(s) aligned to how they go to market: Cloud Build for partners that provide products or services built on or integrated with Oracle Cloud; Cloud Sell for partners that resell Oracle Cloud technology; Cloud Service for partners that implement, deploy and manage Oracle Cloud Services; Industry Healthcare for partners that provide commercially available products and/or services built with Oracle Cloud and Oracle Health technologies; and License & Hardware for partners that build, service or sell Oracle software licenses or hardware products. Customers can expedite their business objectives with OPN partners who have achieved Expertise in a product family or cloud service.

Trademarks

Oracle, Java, MySQL and NetSuite are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation. NetSuite was the first cloud company—ushering in the new era of cloud computing

