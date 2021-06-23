Gopuff Joins the White House to Support Vaccinations Across Hundreds of U.S. Community Colleges and Universities

Gopuff Pledges $100,000 to Support Vaccinations Among Students at On-Campus Vaccine Pop-Ups Across U.S.

PHILADELPHIA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Gopuff is joining the White House’s National Action Month, the nation-wide campaign to get eligible Americans vaccinated. Gopuff is offering $100,000 in Gopuff credits for select community college and university pop-up events across the country in Gopuff markets, kicking off today at Forsyth Technical Community College in Winston-Salem, NC.

This initiative is part of the White House’s ongoing efforts to expand access to vaccinations among 12-39 year olds throughout the country. Gopuff credits will be made available to members of the community working or volunteering at the event, or anyone receiving a COVID-19 vaccine at these select vaccination events.

“Gopuff is thrilled to support the White House National Action Month,” said Daniel Folkman, Gopuff’s SVP Business. “Gopuff started on a college campus, and we are proud to be able to support students and schools across the country as we work together to drive vaccinations in local communities and among students across the U.S.”

This commitment builds directly upon Gopuff’s previously announced Covid Health Initiative, through which Gopuff donated over $1 million dollars since 2020 to local community-based organizations across the country to fight against the spread of Covid-19.

About the National Action Month & Community College initiative

The National Month of Action (June 4-July 4) is mobilizing national organizations, local government leaders, community-based and faith-based partners, businesses, employers, social media influencers, celebrities, athletes, colleges, young people, and thousands of volunteers. As part of the Month of Action, the Administration has launched the COVID-19 College Challenge and worked to facilitate partnerships between more than 60 community colleges and pharmacies in the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program to provide pop-up vaccination clinics at high-enrollment community colleges between now and July 4th.

