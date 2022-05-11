Gopuff Introduces The Mean Tomato, a Bold Pizza Brand in Gopuff Kitchen’s Freshly Prepared Food Offering

The Mean Tomato menu includes authentic, hand-crafted pizza, sides and desserts with bold and unique flavors available to Gopuff customers in minutes

PHILADELPHIA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Gopuff, the go-to platform for immediate delivery of consumers’ evolving everyday needs, today announced the launch of The Mean Tomato, only at Gopuff, its new pizza-focused brand and the first expansion of the company’s freshly prepared food offering since opening Gopuff Kitchen. Customers can now order a quick lunch or midnight meal from The Mean Tomato alongside thousands of other essentials, alcohol, ice cream, drinks, snacks, and household cleaning products – and have it delivered instantly.





“As a customer-first tech company, we are the best at delivering bold and unexpected experiences that we know our customers will love,” said Daniel Folkman, SVP of Business at Gopuff. “Gopuff Kitchen’s success has shown that high-quality, Gopuff-made fresh products have immense staying power with our customers. We are proud to launch The Mean Tomato, our first fresh food brand as Gopuff further establishes itself as the one-stop instant commerce destination.”

Gopuff’s culinary team leveraged data and insights to specifically design the menu for Gopuff customers – who seek bold and unique flavor profiles. The Mean Tomato brand includes NYC-style pizzas with unexpected flavor combinations and partnerships with trending brands – including TRUFF and Mike’s Hot Honey – along with creations like bacon & cheddar tots and chocolate and caramel waffles starting today and much more to come later this year, including savory sides. Menu items are made with the best ingredients, from farm fresh tomato sauce to surprising topping combinations. Each pizza is made from scratch in minutes, so like all Gopuff orders, it can be delivered fast.

Gopuff recently expanded its Kitchens team, adding food industry leadership including Amelia Riba, former Pizza Hut Chief Brand Officer, and Alan Morgan, former Culinary Director at Whole Foods, to develop the new product lineup while ensuring consistency, quality and an overall experience rivaling consumers’ favorite establishments.

“This is an exciting new category for Gopuff with great potential – we’re just beginning to test the waters in terms of what we can do in the fresh, made-to-order food space with instant delivery,” said Amelia Riba, Vice President of Gopuff Kitchens. “Gopuff Kitchen’s will continue to expand its menu by launching new brands, providing more opportunities for customers to enjoy new experiences with Gopuff time and time again.”

