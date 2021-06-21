Gopuff Continues Accelerated U.S. Expansion with Acquisition of Liquor Barn

Deal brings the Gopuff experience to new customers with access to instant delivery of thousands of everyday essentials as well as Liquor Barn’s premier wines, spirits and unique selection of bourbon

PHILADELPHIA & LOUISVILLE, Ky.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Gopuff, the go-to solution for immediate, everyday needs, today announced that it has acquired Liquor Barn, one of Kentucky’s leading independent chains of beer, wine and liquor stores, from private equity firm Blue Equity. The deal, which provides Gopuff with access to Liquor Barn’s valuable infrastructure, established customer base, and unique product assortment, further accelerates Gopuff’s scale and cements its leadership in the Instant Needs category.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Liquor Barn, an incredible brand and team with loyal customers, as we bring the Gopuff experience to new customers across Kentucky,” said Daniel Folkman, Gopuff’s SVP Business. “This acquisition brings two customer-focused brands together to introduce new products and experiences while rapidly accelerating Gopuff’s geographic footprint in the region as we continue our expansion. We look forward to welcoming Liquor Barn to the team, becoming more deeply entrenched in the Bluegrass State and serving as a go-to solution for new customers to fulfill their most sought-after instant needs.”

The acquisition significantly accelerates Gopuff’s expansion in Kentucky and provides more customers in the state — including more than 80% of Louisville and Lexington residents — with access to immediate delivery of everyday items, including baby and pet products, cleaning supplies, over-the-counter medicine, food and alcohol, along with local favorites. The deal uniquely positions Gopuff to support Kentucky’s bourbon industry and its thousands of employees by working with distributors to expand access to products nationwide — and introduce products to new customers within the state via instant delivery.

“As a customer-focused business, we are delighted to partner with Gopuff given their extraordinary commitment to the customer experience. Through this partnership, we will continue to deliver beer, wine and spirits and will add thousands of new items that our customers need in everyday life. We are excited to join Gopuff in their mission and forge the future of the Instant Needs category together,” said Jonathan Blue, Chairman of Blue Equity and Liquor Barn. “The Liquor Barn team has built a trusted, strong brand, and Gopuff is the ideal partner to bolster the business into this next era of growth and meet customers’ evolving needs. We look forward to working closely with Gopuff as we integrate Liquor Barn into their business and serving as strategic advisors on alcohol related initiatives.”

The Liquor Barn, Party Mart and DEP’s footprint of 23 stores provides infrastructure for Gopuff to integrate into its network of micro-fulfillment centers. Gopuff and Blue Equity will work in partnership to integrate Liquor Barn’s customer loyalty, talent, industry expertise, and convenient locations with Gopuff’s assortment of everyday essentials and technology-enabled instant delivery.

About Gopuff

Gopuff is the go-to solution for immediate everyday needs, fulfilling customer orders of cleaning and home products, over-the-counter medications, baby and pet products, food and drinks, and in some markets, alcohol – in just minutes. With micro-fulfillment centers in every market it serves, the company delivers thousands of products quickly for a flat $1.95 delivery charge. Gopuff is open 24/7 in many markets and late night everywhere else to bring customers what they need, when they need it most.

Founded in 2013 by co-founders and co-CEOs Rafael Ilishayev and Yakir Gola, Gopuff currently operates more than 450 sites, including 275+ micro-fulfillment centers and 185+ recently acquired BevMo!, Fancy and Liquor Barn locations. To learn more, visit www.Gopuff.com or follow Gopuff on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram. Download the Gopuff app on iOS and Android.

About Liquor Barn

Liquor Barn (www.liquorbarn.com) is Kentucky’s largest independent and locally owned and operated retail chain of spirits, beer and wine with 23 retail locations across the State of Kentucky, including seven locations in Louisville, six locations in Lexington, as well as stores in Bowling Green, Covington, Danville, Elizabethtown, Ft. Thomas and Owensboro.

About Blue Equity, LLC

BLUE EQUITY, LLC (www.blueequity.com) is an independent, private equity firm that invests in enterprises with solid developmental potential. We form partnerships with existing management teams to leverage the collective expertise of all involved. Our investment efforts and managerial capabilities are focused on the operation of a global and diversified portfolio including current and historical holdings in oil and gas, media, talent, sports and entertainment, spirit and wine distillation and retailing, hospitality and traditional distribution businesses. Blue Equity is dedicated to helping businesses grow by accelerating opportunity and driving innovation to the marketplace.

Contacts

Media contact



press@gopuff.com