Gopher agrees to acquire Finalto for USD 250 million

Further to today’s announcement by Playtech plc (“Playtech”), Gopher Investments (“Gopher”), a 4.97% shareholder in Playtech, is pleased to confirm that it has entered into an agreement with Playtech to acquire its financial trading division, Finalto, for USD 250 million.

Gopher welcomes the unanimous support of the Playtech Board and expects to complete the transaction in H1 2022.

The transaction is subject to Playtech shareholder approval and regulatory clearances.

Teresa Teague, Partner at TT Bond Partners, commented:

“ Gopher has been impressed by the strength of Finalto’s business and management team and looks forward to working closely with the team to support the business in this exciting next stage of its evolution.

“ As a major shareholder in Playtech, Gopher is pleased to conclude a transaction delivering value for all shareholders and looks forward to working with the Playtech Board and continuing its constructive dialogue to support growth.”

About Gopher Investments and TT Bond Partners

Gopher is an investment vehicle backed by investors with experience in gaming and financials, and is an affiliate of TT Bond Partners (“TTB”). TTB, through its Hong Kong regulated entity, TTB Partners Limited, which is advising Gopher on this transaction, is an investment and advisory firm based in Hong Kong, whose founders and professionals have over 30 years’ experience in the financial services industry investing and advising on over $250 billion of transactions in the US, Europe, and Asia.

TTB has significant experience in investing in assets in the technology-driven financial services sector. Recent investments include: Xen Financial, a next-generation investment platform providing fractionalised access to private markets; KASB, a stock brokerage in Pakistan, and creator of KTrade, Pakistan’s leading retail stock trading app; Finhabits, a US-based leading bilingual money app designed for Latinos’ financial success; Selfin, a digital microlending platform focused on financial inclusion of microenterprises in India; Aspen Digital, an innovative technology-driven platform that empowers asset and wealth managers to offer digital asset products with confidence, driving mass adoption of digital assets and blockchain technologies; Coherent, a Hong Kong based insurtech company building digital platforms for insurers; and M7 Real Estate, a UK and EU based real estate asset manager.

