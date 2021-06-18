Home Business Wire Google Pixel 4, 4a & 5 Prime Day Deals 2021: Early Pixel...
Google Pixel 4, 4a & 5 Prime Day Deals 2021: Early Pixel 4a 5G, 4 XL & 5 Smartphone Savings Revealed by Deal Stripe

Save on Google Pixel 5, 4 & 4a deals at the Prime Day sale, together with early 64Gb & 128GB Pixel flagship smartphone savings

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Find all the latest early Google Pixel 4, 4a & 5 deals for Prime Day 2021, including the Pixel 3, Pixel 4, Pixel 4XL, & unlocked Pixel 5 cell phone sales. Shop the full selection of deals using the links below.

Best Google Pixel deals:

Best unlocked Google Pixel deals:

Want some more deals? We recommend checking Walmart’s Deals for Days sale (June 20 – 23) and Amazon’s Prime Day page to enjoy thousands more upcoming and live savings. Deal Stripe earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

The Google Pixel 5 brings the speed of 5G to Google’s acclaimed smartphone. Featuring a 6-inch FHD+ OLED display that now reaches 90 Hz refresh rate, the Pixel 5 automatically enhances lighting and color on any photo and provides an ultrawide lens plus portrait mode for creative shots. Like the previous Pixel 4a, 4 and 4 XL, the latest Google Pixel has excellent night and low light shooting capabilities. The Pixel 5 is also now water and dust resistant, and features a 100% recycled aluminum case with Corning Gorilla Glass 6 cover.

