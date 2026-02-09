Google and Entrust Announce Partnership to Advance AI-Powered Identity Verification, Fraud Monitoring, and Analytics

News Summary

Entrust and Google partner to help highly regulated industries strengthen defenses against fast‑growing, sophisticated fraud while improving onboarding efficiency.

The collaboration combines Entrust AI-powered identity verification (IDV) solutions with the Google Cloud infrastructure, AI capabilities, and extensive security expertise, including threat intelligence and incident response.

combines Entrust AI-powered identity verification (IDV) solutions with the Google infrastructure, AI capabilities, and extensive security expertise, including threat intelligence and incident response. Leveraging Gemini AI models, the partnership will deliver a solution built for the rapidly evolving AI landscape.

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Entrust, a global leader in trusted identity-centric security solutions, today announced a strategic collaboration with Google to accelerate innovation in identity verification (IDV) and AI-driven security. The integrated solution will help organizations strengthen security defenses against the rapid rise and sophistication of fraud while improving onboarding efficiency through deep reporting and actionable insights. These capabilities are particularly important in highly regulated industries such as financial services and insurance, where the consequences of identity fraud are high for organizations and the people they serve.

With a 40% year-over-year surge in injection attacks at onboarding, the threat of identity fraud is intensifying as the volume and complexity of deepfakes grows, and businesses need robust, multi-layered fraud prevention to protect their customers and operations.

This new partnership will bring together Entrust IDV solutions with Google Cloud’s advanced infrastructure and broad security expertise, including its threat intelligence and incident-response ecosystem, enhanced by its Gemini AI models. Organizations will gain a more sophisticated view of fraud insights and identity verification performance to better understand and respond to their threat environments, through real‑time analytics and clear visibility into emerging trends.

“Our partnership with Entrust reflects Google’s commitment to helping businesses innovate securely and at scale,” said David Engelbrecht, Head of Go-to-Market, Google Cloud. “By combining Entrust identity verification solutions and their deep fraud intelligence with Google Cloud’s AI and infrastructure, we’re enabling organizations to deliver frictionless, trusted experiences for their customers.”

“Partnering with Google allows us to push the boundaries of what is possible in identity-centric security solutions and help the world’s largest organizations stay ahead of increasingly sophisticated fraud while creating seamless digital experiences for their customers,” said Tony Ball, President of Payments & Identity and Incoming CEO at Entrust. “With more than 1 billion identity verifications worldwide, Entrust has unparalleled insight into identity fraud and how to combat it.”

Further information and resources will launch in alignment with the 2026 rollout, ensuring customers and partners can leverage the full benefits of this collaboration.

For more information about the Entrust Identity Verification Platform, visit https://www.entrust.com/products/identity-verification.

About Entrust

Entrust fights fraud and cyber threats with identity-centric security that protects people, devices, and data. Our comprehensive solutions help organizations secure every step of the identity lifecycle, from verifying identity at onboarding to securing connections and fighting fraud in everyday transactions. Ongoing monitoring supports compliance and safeguards keys, secrets, and certificates. With a foundation of identity-centric security, our customers can transact and grow with confidence. Entrust has a global partner network and supports customers in over 150 countries. For more information, visit www.entrust.com.

Press contact: ken.kadet@entrust.com