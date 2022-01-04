Home Business Wire GoodRx to Present Virtually at the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Business Wire

GoodRx to Present Virtually at the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

di Business Wire

SANTA MONICA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: GDRX), a leading consumer-focused digital healthcare platform, today announced that executives from the Company will be presenting at the virtual 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Thursday, January 13, at 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time (12:00 p.m. Eastern Time).

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Company’s Investor Relations website, https://investors.goodrx.com/. Following the conference, an archived recording will be available on the Company’s website for at least 30 days.

About GoodRx

GoodRx is America’s digital resource for healthcare. Our technology delivers strong savings, trusted information and access to care to make healthcare affordable and convenient for all Americans. Since 2011, we have helped consumers save over $35 billion and are one of the most downloaded medical apps over the past decade.

Contacts

Investor Contact
GoodRx

Whitney Notaro

wnotaro@goodrx.com

Press Contact
GoodRx

Lauren Casparis

lcasparis@goodrx.com

Articoli correlati

BrainChip Appoints Pia Turcinov as Non-Executive Director

Business Wire Business Wire -
Highly experienced director and driven innovator Specialist in technology commercialisation, technology law and corporate governance LAGUNA HILLS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BrainChip Holdings Ltd...
Continua a leggere

DreambigCareer’s Partner Will Gao Named in Forbes China’s “2021 Top 60 Chinese in North America” List

Business Wire Business Wire -
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Will (Changjie) Gao, the Partner of DreambigCareer (DBC), is an honoree on Forbes China’s 2021 Top 60...
Continua a leggere

Edward Lando of Pareto Holdings Featured on the Impact Podcast with John Shegerian

Business Wire Business Wire -
LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#angelinvestor--Edward Lando, the Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Miami-based Venture Capital firm, Pareto Holdings, is a featured...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

DreambigCareer’s Partner Will Gao Named in Forbes China’s “2021 Top 60 Chinese in North...

Business Wire