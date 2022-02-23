Home Business Wire GoodRx to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
GoodRx to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

SANTA MONICA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–GoodRx Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: GDRX), a leading consumer-focused digital healthcare platform, today announced that executives from the Company will be presenting at the following investor conferences:

  • Raymond James 43rd Annual Institutional Investors Conference in Orlando, FL on Tuesday, March 8, at 7:25 a.m. Pacific Time (10:25 a.m. Eastern Time)
  • Cowen 42nd Annual Health Care Conference will take place virtually on Wednesday, March 9, at 8:10 a.m. Pacific Time (11:10 a.m. Eastern Time)
  • Deutsche Bank 30th Annual Media, Internet & Telecom Conference in Palm Beach, FL on Tuesday, March 15, at 6:35 a.m. Pacific Time (9:35 a.m. Eastern Time)

Live webcasts of all presentations and any accompanying presentation materials will be available on the Company’s Investor Relations website, https://investors.goodrx.com/. Following each conference, archived recordings will be available on the Company’s website for at least 30 days.

About GoodRx

GoodRx is a leading consumer-focused digital healthcare platform. Our technology delivers strong savings, trusted information and access to care to make healthcare affordable and convenient for all Americans. Since 2011, we have helped consumers save over $35 billion and are one of the most downloaded medical apps over the past decade.

Contacts

Investor Contact
GoodRx

Whitney Notaro

wnotaro@goodrx.com

Press Contact
GoodRx

Lauren Casparis

lcasparis@goodrx.com

