Home Business Wire GoodRx to Present at the RBC Capital Markets 2022 Global Healthcare Conference
Business Wire

GoodRx to Present at the RBC Capital Markets 2022 Global Healthcare Conference

di Business Wire

SANTA MONICA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: GDRX), a leading consumer-focused digital healthcare platform, today announced that executives from the Company will be presenting at the RBC Capital Markets 2022 Global Healthcare Conference in New York, NY on Tuesday, May 17, at 1:35 p.m. Eastern Time (10:35 a.m. Pacific Time).

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Company’s Investor Relations website, https://investors.goodrx.com/. Following the conference, an archived recording will be available on the Company’s website for at least 30 days.

About GoodRx

GoodRx is a leading consumer-focused digital healthcare platform. Our technology delivers strong savings, trusted information and access to care to make healthcare affordable and convenient for all Americans. Since 2011, we have helped consumers save over $35 billion and are one of the most downloaded medical apps over the past decade.

Contacts

Investor Contact
GoodRx

Whitney Notaro

wnotaro@goodrx.com

Press Contact
GoodRx

Lauren Casparis

lcasparis@goodrx.com

Articoli correlati

UiPath Announces Fiscal First Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call

Business Wire Business Wire -
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UiPath, Inc. (NYSE: PATH), a leading enterprise automation software company, today announced it will report financial results...
Continua a leggere

UiPath Announces Fiscal First Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call

Business Wire Business Wire -
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UiPath, Inc. (NYSE: PATH), a leading enterprise automation software company, today announced it will report financial results...
Continua a leggere

Dassault Systèmes and German Premium Automobile Manufacturer Develop Stamping Die Design Application for Body in White to Reduce Vehicle Development Time

Business Wire Business Wire -
The two companies analyzed how the valid stamped sheet metal parts definition and stamping die design process in toolmaking...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE
Axiante

Come Axiante supporta le aziende nel modernizzare le applicazioni

Digitale