GoodRx to Present at the Morgan Stanley Annual Spark Conference

SANTA MONICA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: GDRX), America’s digital resource for healthcare, today announced that executives from the Company will be presenting at the Morgan Stanley Annual Spark Conference in Beverly Hills, CA on Thursday, October 14, at 1:15 p.m. PT.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Company’s Investor Relations website, https://investors.goodrx.com/. Following the conference, an archived recording will be available on the Company’s website for at least 30 days.

About GoodRx

GoodRx is America’s digital resource for healthcare. Our technology delivers strong savings, trusted information and access to care to make healthcare affordable and convenient for all Americans. Since 2011, we have helped consumers save over $30 billion and are one of the most downloaded medical apps over the past decade.

Contacts

Investor Contact
GoodRx

Whitney Notaro

wnotaro@goodrx.com

Press Contact
GoodRx

Lauren Casparis

lcasparis@goodrx.com

