GoodRx to Present at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

SANTA MONICA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: GDRX), a leading consumer-focused digital healthcare platform, today announced that executives from the Company will be presenting at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco, CA on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at 3:45 p.m. Pacific Time (6:45 p.m. Eastern Time).

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Company’s Investor Relations website, https://investors.goodrx.com/. Following the conference, an archived recording will be available on the Company’s website for at least 30 days.

About GoodRx

GoodRx is a leading consumer-focused digital healthcare platform. Our technology delivers strong savings, trusted information and access to care to make healthcare affordable and convenient for all Americans. Since 2011, we have helped consumers save over $45 billion and are one of the most downloaded medical apps over the past decade.

Contacts

Investor Contact
GoodRx

Whitney Notaro

ir@goodrx.com

Press Contact
GoodRx

Lauren Casparis

lcasparis@goodrx.com

