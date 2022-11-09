GoodRx Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results

Third quarter financial results exceed previously announced guidance

SANTA MONICA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: GDRX), a leading consumer-focused digital platform, has released its financial results for the third quarter of 2022.

Third Quarter 2022 Highlights

Total revenue of $187.3 million, exceeding previously announced guidance

Net loss of $41.7 1 million; Net loss margin of 22.3%

Adjusted Net Income 2 of $29.9 million; Adjusted Net Income Margin 2 of 16.0%

Adjusted EBITDA 2 of $52.0 million; Adjusted EBITDA Margin 2 of 27.8%, exceeding previously announced guidance

Net cash provided by operating activities of $33.7 million

Over 865,000 prescribers active on GoodRx in the last 16 months 3

Exited the quarter with over 7 million consumers of prescription-related offerings4

“We are pleased with the progress made in the third quarter despite near-term challenges,” said Doug Hirsch, co-CEO and co-founder of GoodRx. “We achieved better-than-expected results and addressed the grocer issue in August. While we continued to see some impact from the grocer issue as we expected, the third quarter was highlighted by double-digit growth in our subscription and pharma manufacturer solutions platforms. Our retail and PBM partnerships remain resilient, and we expanded and enhanced our overall ecosystem this quarter while engaging more deeply with providers and consumers as we work to improve access to affordable healthcare.”

“Looking ahead, we will continue to prioritize profitability and cash flow, while efficiently expanding our core platform capabilities to scale our business, strengthen our value proposition, and leverage our strong brand to reach more consumers. I am proud of the progress the GoodRx team made this quarter, and I look forward to improving upon it over the quarters to come as we further our mission while creating value for shareholders,” concluded Hirsch.

1Q3 ‘22 net loss was impacted by $29.0 million of stock-based compensation expense, $10.2 million of which related to the non-recurring co-CEOs’ awards made in connection with our IPO. 2Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Net Income Margin, and adjusted costs and operating expenses are non-GAAP financial measures and are presented for supplemental informational purposes only. Refer to the Non-GAAP Financial Measures section below for definitions, additional information, and a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measures. 3As of 9/30/2022. 4Sum of Monthly Active Consumers (MACs) and members of our subscription plans. Refer to Key Operating Metrics below for definitions of Monthly Active Consumers and subscription plans.

Third Quarter 2022 Financial Overview (all comparisons are made to the same period of the prior year unless otherwise noted):

Total revenue decreased 4% to $187.3 million compared to $195.1 million. Prescription transactions revenue (PTR) decreased 16% to $131.2 million compared to $155.7 million, primarily driven by a 9% decrease in Monthly Active Consumers and an ongoing shift in the volume of prescription transactions to other retailers that impacted pricing principally due to the sustained impact of the grocer issue. The estimated impact of the grocer issue on third quarter PTR was approximately $40 million. Subscription revenue increased 63% to $26.5 million compared to $16.2 million, primarily driven by an increase in monthly subscription fees for GoodRx Gold in the first half of 2022, partially offset by a 6% decrease in subscription plans. Pharma manufacturer solutions revenue5 increased 32% to $24.5 million compared to $18.5 million, driven primarily by deeper market penetration and contribution from vitaCare. Other revenue5 increased 10% to $5.2 million compared to $4.7 million, driven by an increase in the number of telehealth visits on the platform.

Cost of revenues increased to $17.4 million, or 9% of revenue, compared to $11.3 million, or 6% of revenue, driven by an increase in outsourced and in-house personnel related to consumer support and overhead costs due to the vitaCare acquisition in April 2022. Adjusted cost of revenues2 increased to $17.1 million, or 9% of revenue, compared to $11.1 million, or 6% of revenue.

Product development and technology expenses remained relatively flat at $35.9 million, or 19% of revenue, compared to $35.1 million, or 18% of revenue, driven by higher headcount, and also costs arising from the reduction in force in August 2022, substantially offset by higher capitalization of costs related to software development due to greater investment in our products and reprioritization of development efforts that better align with our strategic goals and future scale. Adjusted product development and technology expenses2 increased to $24.9 million, or 13% of revenue, compared to $23.2 million, or 12% of revenue.

Sales and marketing expenses decreased to $86.2 million, or 46% of revenue, compared to $95.7 million, or 49% of revenue, driven by a decrease in advertising and promotional expenses, partially offset by an increase in payroll and related expenses due to higher headcount, and also costs arising from the reduction in force in August 2022. Adjusted sales and marketing expenses2 decreased to $78.7 million, or 42% of revenue, compared to $89.3 million, or 46% of revenue.

General and administrative expenses increased to $49.5 million, or 26% of revenue, compared to $35.9 million, or 18% of revenue, driven by a $16.6 million change in fair value of contingent consideration related to the vitaCare acquisition in April 2022 and an increase in payroll and related expenses due to higher headcount, partially offset by a decrease in stock-based compensation expense. Adjusted general and administrative expenses2 increased to $14.7 million, or 8% of revenue, compared to $9.7 million, or 5% of revenue.

Net loss was $41.7 million compared to a net loss of $18.1 million, due to the grocer issue and an increase in general and administrative expense related to a change in the fair value of contingent consideration related to the vitaCare acquisition, partially offset by a decrease in stock-based compensation expense and sales and marketing expense. Net loss margin was 22.3% compared to a net loss margin of 9.3%. The acquisition of vitaCare also had a negative impact on net loss and net loss margin this quarter. Adjusted Net Income2 was $29.9 million compared to $39.7 million.

Adjusted EBITDA2 was $52.0 million compared to $61.8 million, largely driven by the grocer issue, which materially impacted revenue growth, as well as adjusted costs and operating expenses, as a percentage of revenue. Adjusted EBITDA Margin2 was 27.8% compared to 31.7%. The acquisition of vitaCare also had a negative impact on Adjusted EBITDA2 and Adjusted EBITDA Margin2 this quarter.

5Beginning in Q1 2022, pharma manufacturer solutions revenue is disclosed separately from other revenue, which now primarily consists of revenue generated from GoodRx Care. Prior period amounts have been recast to conform to the current period presentation.

Cash Flow and Capital Allocation

Net cash provided by operating activities was $33.7 million compared to $48.6 million in the comparable period last year, which was comprised of a net loss of $41.7 million, adjusted primarily by stock-based compensation expense of $29.0 million, change in the fair value of contingent consideration related to vitaCare of $16.6 million and depreciation and amortization of $14.0 million, as well as working capital changes related to timing of payments for accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities and in prepaid expenses and other assets. As of September 30, 2022, GoodRx had cash and cash equivalents of $728.8 million and total outstanding debt of $668.8 million.

GoodRx is focused on a disciplined approach to capital allocation, centered on furthering the company’s mission and creating shareholder value. Capital allocation priorities are reinvesting in the business, maintaining a strong balance sheet, returning capital to shareholders via share repurchases, and evaluating acquisition opportunities that support the company’s strategy. These priorities support GoodRx’s long-term growth strategy while also providing flexibility to navigate near-term challenges.

Guidance

For the fourth quarter, management is anticipating the following:

$ in millions 4Q 2022 4Q 2021 YoY Change Total Revenue ~$175-$180 $213.3 ~(18%) – (16%) Adjusted EBITDA Margin6 Low-to-mid-twenty-percent range

“Our focus on Adjusted EBITDA growth, margin improvement, and cash conversion remain our top priorities,” said Karsten Voermann, Chief Financial Officer. “We are guiding to fourth quarter total revenue in the range of $175 million to $180 million, which includes a combined $45 million to $50 million estimated impact to prescription transactions revenue related to the previously disclosed grocer issue and our continued consumer engagement efforts. We expect Adjusted EBITDA Margins in the low-to-mid-twenty-percent range.”

“During the third quarter we’ve taken actions in relation to our costs and expenses, and have reprioritized where and how much we spend across the business, with the objective of greater efficiency today and greater Adjusted EBITDA flow through as we grow. We generated strong cash flow in the quarter, and our balance sheet continues to be strong as we have consistently been in a net cash position. Our business model is resilient and provides us with flexibility across our capital allocation priorities. We believe we are well positioned to navigate near-term challenges while executing on our long-term strategy to drive our mission and create value for shareholders,” concluded Voermann.

6Adjusted EBITDA Margin is a non-GAAP financial measure and is presented for supplemental informational purposes only. We have not reconciled our Adjusted EBITDA Margin guidance to GAAP net loss or income margin, because we do not provide guidance for GAAP net loss or income margin due to the uncertainty and potential variability of stock-based compensation expense, acquired intangible assets and related amortization and income taxes, which are reconciling items between Adjusted EBITDA Margin and GAAP net loss or income margin. Because such items cannot be provided without unreasonable efforts, we are unable to provide a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measure guidance to the corresponding GAAP measure. However, such items could have a significant impact on our future GAAP net loss or income margin.

Investor Conference Call and Webcast

GoodRx management will host a conference call and webcast today, November 8, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the results and the Company’s business outlook.

To access the conference call, please pre-register using the following link:



https://register.vevent.com/register/BIc33151bb134e4eeab6c4cc7d6ef69830

Registrants will receive a confirmation with dial-in details and a unique passcode required to join.

The call will also be webcast live on the Company’s investor relations website at https://investors.goodrx.com, where accompanying slides will be posted prior to the conference call.

Approximately one hour after completion of the live call, an archived version of the webcast will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at https://investors.goodrx.com for at least 30 days.

About GoodRx

GoodRx is a leading consumer-focused digital healthcare platform. Our technology delivers strong savings, trusted information and access to care to make healthcare affordable and convenient for all Americans. Since 2011, we have helped consumers save over $45 billion and are one of the most downloaded medical apps over the past decade.

Forward-Looking Statements

This News Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this News Release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements regarding our future operations, growth and financial results, the benefits to consumers or GoodRx of our agreements with partners, customers and other entities, underlying trends in our business, the impact of the grocer issue on our future financial results and businesses, our manufacturer solutions businesses, the impact of our recent consumer engagement efforts, the impact of macroeconomic conditions on our future results of operations, the impacts of cost savings initiatives, the benefits of cross-selling products, our relationships with industry participants and partners, the anticipated impact of COVID-19 on our business, post COVID-19 trends, our potential for growth (including from acquisitions), demand for our offerings, our strategic growth priorities, including our 2022 priorities, and future offerings, future financial results, collaborations and partnerships with third parties, and our strategy. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, risks related to our limited operating history and early stage of growth; our ability to achieve broad market education and change consumer purchasing habits; our ability to continue to attract, acquire and retain consumers in a cost-effective manner; our reliance on our prescription transactions offering and ability to expand our offerings; changes in medication pricing and pricing structures; our inability to control the categories and types of prescriptions for which we can offer savings or discounted prices; our reliance on a limited number of industry participants; the competitive nature of industry; risks related to pandemics, epidemics or outbreak of infection disease, including the COVID-19 pandemic; the accuracy of our estimate of our total addressable market and other operational metrics; the development of the telehealth market; our ability to maintain and expand a network of skilled telehealth providers; risks related to negative media coverage; our ability to respond to changes in the market for prescription pricing and to maintain and expand the use of GoodRx codes; our ability to maintain positive perception of our platform and brand; risks related to any failure to maintain effective internal control over financial reporting; risks related to use of social media, emails, text messages and other messaging channels as part of our marketing strategy; our ability to accurately forecast revenue and appropriately plan our expenses in the future; risks related to information technology and cybersecurity; compliance with government regulation of the internet, e-commerce and data and other regulations; our ability to utilize our net operating loss carryforwards and certain other tax attributes; our ability to attract, develop, motivate and retain well-qualified employees; risks related to general economic factors, natural disasters or other unexpected events; risks related to our acquisition strategy; risks related to our debt arrangements; interruptions or delays in service on our apps or websites; our reliance on third-party platforms to distribute our platform and offerings; our reliance on software as-a-service technologies from third parties; systems failures or other disruptions in the operations of these parties on which we depend; changes in consumer sentiment or laws, rules or regulations regarding tracking technologies and other privacy matters; the increasing focus on environmental sustainability and social initiatives; risks related to our intellectual property; risks related to operating in the healthcare industry; risks related to our organizational structure; risks related to fluctuations in our tax obligations and effective income tax rate which could materially and adversely affect our results of operations; risks related to the recent healthcare reform legislation and other changes in the healthcare industry and in healthcare spending which may adversely affect our business, financial condition and results of operations; the risk that we may not achieve the intended outcomes of our recent reduction in force; as well as the other important factors discussed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, as updated by our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, and our other filings with the SEC. These factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this shareholder letter. Any such forward-looking statements represent management’s estimates as of the date of this shareholder letter. While we may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we disclaim any obligation to do so, even if subsequent events cause our views to change.

Key Operating Metrics

Monthly Active Consumers (MACs) refers to the number of unique consumers who have used a GoodRx code to purchase a prescription medication in a given calendar month and have saved money compared to the list price of the medication. A unique consumer who uses a GoodRx code more than once in a calendar month to purchase prescription medications is only counted as one Monthly Active Consumer in that month. A unique consumer who uses a GoodRx code in two or three calendar months within a quarter will be counted as a Monthly Active Consumer in each such month. Monthly Active Consumers do not include subscribers to our subscription offerings, consumers of our pharma manufacturer solutions offering, or consumers who use our telehealth offerings. When presented for a period longer than a month, Monthly Active Consumers are averaged over the number of calendar months in such period. Monthly Active Consumers from acquired companies are only included beginning in the first full quarter following the acquisition. RxSaver Monthly Active Consumers have been included as of the beginning of the third quarter of 2021, and are estimated due to incomplete consumer information.

Subscription plans represent the ending subscription plan balance across both of our subscription offerings, GoodRx Gold and Kroger Savings Club. Each subscription plan may represent more than one subscriber since family subscription plans may include multiple members.

Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, (in millions) 2022 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 2021 Monthly Active Consumers 5.8 5.8 6.4 6.4 6.4 6.0 5.7

As of September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, (in thousands) 2022 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 2021 Subscription plans 1,060 1,133 1,203 1,210 1,129 1,051 931

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (in thousands, except par values) September 30,



2022 December 31,



2021 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 728,786 $ 941,109 Accounts receivable, net 120,886 118,080 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 28,716 29,638 Total current assets 878,388 1,088,827 Property and equipment, net 22,287 21,612 Goodwill 415,256 329,696 Intangible assets, net 125,900 88,791 Capitalized software, net 71,299 44,987 Operating lease right-of-use assets 27,971 27,705 Other assets 25,958 6,007 Total assets $ 1,567,059 $ 1,607,625 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 10,855 $ 17,501 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 61,025 50,732 Current portion of debt 7,029 7,029 Operating lease liabilities, current 6,057 5,851 Total current liabilities 84,966 81,113 Debt, net 652,814 655,858 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 32,551 33,592 Deferred tax liabilities, net 650 244 Other liabilities 7,675 5,138 Total liabilities 778,656 775,945 Stockholders’ equity Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value — — Common stock, $0.0001 par value 40 40 Additional paid-in capital 2,234,926 2,247,347 Accumulated deficit (1,446,563 ) (1,415,707 ) Total stockholders’ equity 788,403 831,680 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,567,059 $ 1,607,625

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended



September 30, Nine Months Ended



September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue $ 187,318 $ 195,102 $ 582,445 $ 532,168 Costs and operating expenses: Cost of revenue, exclusive of depreciation and amortization presented separately below 17,395 11,271 47,719 32,789 Product development and technology 35,921 35,073 106,367 90,800 Sales and marketing 86,215 95,651 273,503 263,726 General and administrative 49,548 35,947 116,211 119,312 Depreciation and amortization 13,952 10,161 38,644 23,891 Total costs and operating expenses 203,031 188,103 582,444 530,518 Operating (loss) income (15,713 ) 6,999 1 1,650 Other expense, net: Interest income (2,920 ) (13 ) (3,829 ) (42 ) Interest expense 9,478 5,928 22,316 17,739 Total other expense, net 6,558 5,915 18,487 17,697 (Loss) income before income taxes (22,271 ) 1,084 (18,486 ) (16,047 ) Income tax (expense) benefit (19,463 ) (19,153 ) (12,370 ) 30,707 Net (loss) income $ (41,734 ) $ (18,069 ) $ (30,856 ) $ 14,660 (Loss) earnings per share: Basic $ (0.10 ) $ (0.04 ) $ (0.07 ) $ 0.04 Diluted $ (0.10 ) $ (0.04 ) $ (0.07 ) $ 0.03 Weighted average shares used in computing (loss) earnings per share: Basic 412,956 411,223 413,254 408,604 Diluted 412,956 411,223 413,254 429,695 Stock-based compensation included in costs and operating expenses: Cost of revenue $ 136 $ 238 $ 190 $ 540 Product development and technology 8,029 10,333 25,327 26,656 Sales and marketing 4,766 5,638 15,999 16,158 General and administrative 16,107 23,771 49,304 83,828

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (in thousands) Nine Months Ended



September 30, 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities Net (loss) income $ (30,856 ) $ 14,660 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 38,644 23,891 Amortization of debt issuance costs 2,562 2,586 Non-cash operating lease expense 2,314 2,451 Stock-based compensation expense 90,820 127,182 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 16,857 — Deferred income taxes (141 ) (33,217 ) Loss on abandonment of operating lease assets — 1,430 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of business acquisitions Accounts receivable (2,370 ) (24,380 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (3,137 ) 5,696 Accounts payable (8,011 ) 4,322 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 9,097 5,311 Operating lease liabilities (3,415 ) (1,501 ) Other liabilities 2,537 538 Net cash provided by operating activities 114,901 128,969 Cash flows from investing activities Purchase of property and equipment (3,817 ) (3,764 ) Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (156,853 ) (140,268 ) Capitalized software (36,107 ) (21,434 ) Investment in minority equity interest (15,007 ) (4,008 ) Net cash used in investing activities (211,784 ) (169,474 ) Cash flows from financing activities Payments on long-term debt (5,272 ) (5,272 ) Payment for contingent consideration — (832 ) Repurchases of Class A common stock (101,721 ) — Proceeds from exercise of stock options 9,110 29,715 Employee taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards (17,557 ) (42,674 ) Net cash used in financing activities (115,440 ) (19,063 ) Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (212,323 ) (59,568 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash Beginning of period 941,109 971,591 End of period $ 728,786 $ 912,023

