GoodRx Releases Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results

SANTA MONICA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: GDRX), a leading consumer-focused digital healthcare platform, has released its fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results and posted a letter to shareholders on the Overview page of its investor relations website at https://investors.goodrx.com.

GoodRx management will host a conference call and webcast today at 2:00 pm. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the results and the Company’s business outlook.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results Conference Call

Date:

Monday, February 28, 2022

 

Time:

2:00 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time

 

Webcast:

https://investors.goodrx.com (live and replay)

 

Dial-in number:

(833) 614-1447

Approximately one hour after completion of the live call, an archived version of the webcast will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at https://investors.goodrx.com for at least 30 days.

About GoodRx

GoodRx is a leading consumer-focused digital healthcare platform. Our technology delivers strong savings, trusted information and access to care to make healthcare affordable and convenient for all Americans. Since 2011, we have helped consumers save over $35 billion and are one of the most downloaded medical apps over the past decade.

Contacts

Investor Contact
GoodRx

Whitney Notaro

wnotaro@goodrx.com

Press Contact
GoodRx

Lauren Casparis

lcasparis@goodrx.com

