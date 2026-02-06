GoodRx Powers Pricing for Leading Brand Medications on TrumpRx

Brief Summary:

SANTA MONICA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GoodRx (Nasdaq: GDRX), the leading platform for prescription savings in the U.S., today announced that it is a key integration partner for pharmaceutical companies offering discounted cash prices on TrumpRx.

TrumpRx is a website that lists discounted cash prices from pharmaceutical manufacturers. TrumpRx does not sell or dispense drugs. Instead, TrumpRx facilitates consumer access to the selected discount, and then the underlying partner platform executes the pricing.

At launch, GoodRx is the integrated pricing source for Pfizer, including over 30 of Pfizer’s essential brand medications, along with other leading pharmaceutical manufacturers. Additional manufacturer integrations are expected to follow.

“Transparent direct-to-consumer prescription pricing helps to ensure millions of Americans have access to the healthcare they deserve,” said Wendy Barnes, President and CEO of GoodRx. “GoodRx gives manufacturers a proven way to launch discounted cash pricing at scale and extend it directly into TrumpRx. We’re starting with essential brand medications from Pfizer and other manufacturers, with additional programs coming soon. Together, we’re turning the promise of prescription drug affordability into a reality for millions of Americans.”

Significant Savings for Over 30 Pfizer Medications Available via GoodRx

Coinciding with the TrumpRx launch, Pfizer is introducing significant discounts for more than 30 of its essential brand medications spanning women’s health, migraine, arthritis, rare disease, and more. Eligible patients may find the prices on TrumpRx and then seamlessly access the GoodRx-enabled savings that range as high as 85% and on average 50%, for the large majority of Pfizer’s primary care treatments and select specialty brands.

To help consumers find these new low prices through a simple and trusted entry point, GoodRx has launched its Pfizer-branded digital storefront.

How GoodRx Helps Pharma Operationalize the TrumpRx Approach

This announcement reinforces GoodRx’s role as a proven integration layer for emerging pricing models. By offering manufacturers a turnkey, scalable way to publish discounted cash prices and extend them to TrumpRx, GoodRx reduces complexity by unifying pricing, pharmacy enablement, and a trusted consumer experience into a single solution. As a result, manufacturers can rapidly operationalize most favored nation (MFN) and other policy-aligned pricing programs at national scale, helping reach more patients, accelerating adoption, and supporting consistently accessible savings at the pharmacy counter.

