GoodRx Announces Date for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

SANTA MONICA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–GoodRx Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: GDRX), a leading consumer-focused digital healthcare platform, today announced it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results after U.S. markets close on Monday, February 28, 2022. GoodRx management will hold a conference call and webcast that day at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the results and the Company’s business outlook. Prior to the call, GoodRx will issue a press release containing a link to a shareholder letter and the Company’s fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results on its investor relations website at https://investors.goodrx.com.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results Conference Call

Date: Monday, February 28, 2022 Time: 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time Webcast: https://investors.goodrx.com Dial-in number: (833) 614-1447

Approximately one hour after completion of the live call, an archived version of the webcast will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at https://investors.goodrx.com for at least 30 days.

About GoodRx

GoodRx is America’s digital resource for healthcare. Our technology delivers strong savings, trusted information and access to care to make healthcare affordable and convenient for all Americans. Since 2011, we have helped consumers save over $35 billion and are one of the most downloaded medical apps over the past decade.

