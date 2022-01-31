Home Business Wire GoodRx Announces Date for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Earnings Release...
Business Wire

GoodRx Announces Date for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

di Business Wire

SANTA MONICA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–GoodRx Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: GDRX), a leading consumer-focused digital healthcare platform, today announced it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results after U.S. markets close on Monday, February 28, 2022. GoodRx management will hold a conference call and webcast that day at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the results and the Company’s business outlook. Prior to the call, GoodRx will issue a press release containing a link to a shareholder letter and the Company’s fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results on its investor relations website at https://investors.goodrx.com.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results Conference Call

Date:

Monday, February 28, 2022

Time:

2:00 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time

Webcast:

https://investors.goodrx.com

Dial-in number:

(833) 614-1447

Approximately one hour after completion of the live call, an archived version of the webcast will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at https://investors.goodrx.com for at least 30 days.

About GoodRx

GoodRx is America’s digital resource for healthcare. Our technology delivers strong savings, trusted information and access to care to make healthcare affordable and convenient for all Americans. Since 2011, we have helped consumers save over $35 billion and are one of the most downloaded medical apps over the past decade.

Contacts

Investor Contact
GoodRx

Whitney Notaro

wnotaro@goodrx.com

Press Contact
GoodRx

Lauren Casparis

press@goodrx.com

Articoli correlati

Electronic Arts Names Chris Suh as Chief Financial Officer

Business Wire Business Wire -
Microsoft’s Cloud + AI Group Finance Leader Brings More Than Two Decades of Global Finance Leadership in High-Growth Segments REDWOOD...
Continua a leggere

HireRight to Announce Fourth Quarter 2021 Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HireRight (NYSE: HRT) today announced it will release fourth quarter 2021 earnings results after the market close...
Continua a leggere

Skyworks Appoints Eric Guerin to its Board of Directors

Business Wire Business Wire -
Accomplished Finance Veteran Brings Broad Operational Experience IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$SWKS #5G--Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: SWKS), an innovator of high-performance analog...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Electronic Arts Names Chris Suh as Chief Financial Officer

Business Wire