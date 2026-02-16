GoNetspeed Supercharges Northeast with Rollout of 6 Gigabit Speeds

Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, and New York Now Eligible to Experience Ultra-Fast Speeds

ROCHESTER, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GoNetspeed today announced the launch of expanded multigigabit internet speeds of up to 6 gigabits per second, now available to residents across its service areas in Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, and New York. The introduction of new 3- and 6-gigabit tiers gives households access to even faster connectivity backed by the company’s 100% fiber network.

With symmetrical speeds that allow customers to upload just as fast as they download, GoNetspeed delivers a seamless online experience for streaming, gaming, video conferencing, online learning, and working from home. The speed enhancements were implemented without disruption to existing infrastructure.

Customers interested in upgrading their service can call 866-533-2029 to speak with a representative and explore available options.

“GoNetspeed is thrilled to take another major step forward for our customers as we elevate the quality of their online experience with the rollout of 6 gig,” said Richard Clark, President and CEO of GoNetspeed. “As demand for connectivity continues to grow, we remain committed to staying ahead of the curve by delivering faster, more reliable service. Multigigabit symmetrical speeds ensure homes and businesses have the bandwidth they need—when they need it. With our expanded multigigabit network, we’re providing industry-leading speeds that support how customers connect in every aspect of life.”

As part of this speed refresh, GoNetspeed now offers four internet tiers—500 Mbps, 1 gigabit, 3 gigabits and 6 gigabits—allowing customers to choose the speed that best fits their needs. Service is currently available in Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, and New York, with New Jersey coming soon. For more information or to upgrade, call 866-533-2029.

With a legacy of innovation and a commitment to customer service, GoNetspeed is accelerating the expansion of its fiber networks throughout 11 states. GoNetspeed continues to deliver more fiber, more access, more speed, and better reliability to residents and businesses throughout our footprint. With access to 100% fiber internet, customers have access to symmetrical upload and download speeds, ranging from 500 Mbps to 6 gigabits. Learn more about GoNetspeed at gonetspeed.com.

About GoNetspeed:

GoNetspeed, a high-speed fiber internet provider serving residential and business customers in Maine, Alabama, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Missouri, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, and West Virginia, formed a partnership with Oak Hill Capital (“Oak Hill”) in January 2021, allowing GoNetspeed to accelerate the expansion of its fiber network throughout the Northeastern U.S. Adding thousands of new service areas every year, GoNetspeed is one of the largest independent internet providers in the Northeast. For more information about GoNetspeed, or to inquire about service in your residence, business or community, visit gonetspeed.com.

Media Contact:

Katie Bartholomai

502.821.6784

Katie@RunSwitchPR.com