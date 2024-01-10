GoNetspeed Launches Service in Lockport; Deploying 100% Fiber Internet

LOCKPORT, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–GoNetspeed today announced that residents and businesses in initial construction areas throughout Lockport now have access to multi-gigabit, 100% fiber internet. With GoNetspeed’s fully funded $9 million investment in Lockport, residents will now experience fast, reliable internet and voice service for their home or business, free of taxpayer dollars.





GoNetspeed’s construction is expected to be completed by the end of summer of 2024 when more than 8,700 homes and businesses throughout Lockport will experience GoNetspeed’s symmetrical fiber internet speeds, allowing customers to upload just as fast as they download. Residents and businesses interested may visit gonetspeed.com to sign up for priority installation once service is available in their area.

“With an expanding presence throughout the northeast, we are thrilled to begin serving Lockport,” said Paul Griswold, GoNetspeed Senior Vice President of Global Marketing & General Manager of New York Operations. “Now, more New Yorkers will have access to modern, high-speed internet that’s designed to keep up with the growing need for more bandwidth. We look forward to seeing the impact of our internet as families become more connected through reliable internet.”

GoNetspeed continues to ensure that more communities throughout New York have access to a high-speed 100% fiber internet infrastructure. Currently, Cheektowaga, Depew, Geneva, Newark, Palmyra, Seneca Falls, Waterloo, and several more communities throughout the state have access to GoNetspeed’s service.

With a legacy of innovation and a commitment to customer service, GoNetspeed is excited to accelerate the expansion of its fiber networks throughout nine states, including New York. GoNetspeed continues to deliver more fiber, more access, more speed, and better reliability to residents and businesses throughout our footprint. With access to 100% fiber internet, customers have access to symmetrical upload and download speeds, ranging from 300 Mbps to 2 gigabits. Learn more about GoNetspeed at gonetspeed.com.

About GoNetspeed:

GoNetspeed, a high-speed fiber internet provider, serving residential and business customers in Maine, Alabama, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Missouri, New York, Pennsylvania, Vermont, and West Virginia, formed a partnership with Oak Hill Capital (“Oak Hill”) in January 2021, allowing GoNetspeed to accelerate the expansion of its fiber network throughout the Northeastern U.S. Adding thousands of new service areas every year, GoNetspeed is one of the largest independent internet providers in the east. For more information about GoNetspeed, or to inquire about service in your residence, business or community, visit gonetspeed.com.

Contacts

Katherine Yochum



502.963.8409



Katherine@RunSwitchPR.com