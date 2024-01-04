GoNetspeed Launches 100% Fiber Internet Service to Camden

CAMDEN, Maine–(BUSINESS WIRE)–GoNetspeed today announced that the deployment of its 100% fiber network is officially complete in Camden, launching high-speed internet to 2,000 residents and businesses. Through GoNetspeed’s $1.5 million investment, residents throughout Camden will now experience multi-gigabit, symmetrical upload and download internet speeds directly from their home or business. With access to GoNetspeed’s symmetrical internet, customers can upload online, just as fast as they can download, creating a seamless online experience every day.





Residents and businesses interested may visit gonetspeed.com to confirm service availability for their location and to sign up for service installation.

“As we continue to deploy service to more Mainers, we are pleased to have been able to add Camden to our network,” said Richard Clark, GoNetspeed President & CEO. “With access to high-speed internet, Camden’s residents will be able to stay better connected to friends, families, classmates, and coworkers in our growing digital world. Though our construction is complete, GoNetspeed looks forward to our future with Camden as a member of their promising community.”

GoNetspeed is continuing to ensure that more communities throughout Maine have access to a high-speed 100% fiber internet infrastructure. Currently, Auburn, Bangor, Bath, Biddeford, Brewer, Brunswick, Cape Elizabeth, Cumberland, Falmouth, Gorham, Gray, Kennebunk, Lewiston, New Gloucester, Old Orchard Beach, Old Town, Orono, Rockland, Portland, Saco, Scarborough, Topsham, Waterville, Westbrook, Windham, and Yarmouth have access to GoNetspeed’s service along with many communities throughout the state that are well on their way to having access to GoNetspeed’s fiber internet.

With a legacy of innovation and a commitment to customer service, GoNetspeed is excited to accelerate the expansion of its fiber networks throughout nine states, including Maine. GoNetspeed continues to deliver more fiber, more access, more speed, and better reliability to residents and businesses within our footprint. With 100% fiber internet, customers have access to symmetrical upload and download speeds, ranging from 300 Mbps to 2 gigabits. Learn more about GoNetspeed at gonetspeed.com.

About GoNetspeed:

GoNetspeed, a high-speed fiber internet provider serving residential and business customers in Maine, Alabama, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Missouri, New York, Pennsylvania, Vermont, and West Virginia, formed a partnership with Oak Hill Capital (“Oak Hill”) in January 2021, allowing GoNetspeed to accelerate the expansion of its fiber network throughout the Northeastern U.S. Adding thousands of new service areas every year, GoNetspeed is one of the largest independent internet providers in the east. For more information about GoNetspeed, or to inquire about service in your residence, business or community, visit gonetspeed.com.

