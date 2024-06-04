GoNetspeed Concludes Construction of Fiber Network Serving Lockport

LOCKPORT, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–GoNetspeed today announced that the construction of their network serving Lockport is now complete, bringing access to high-speed internet to more than 8,700 homes and businesses. Through the completion of GoNetspeed’s 100% fiber optic network, much of Lockport now has the opportunity to tap directly into a network that provides access to symmetrical upload and download speeds, improving work, play, and school online.





“We are thrilled to complete the construction of our 100% fiber network serving Lockport. With access to a future-proof infrastructure, residents are now able to tap into a lag-free, high-speed internet option,” said Chris Brooks, GoNetspeed Senior Director of New York Network Operations. “GoNetspeed has worked hard to build our infrastructure in Lockport delivering our service to residents quickly. We look forward to seeing the positive impact of our service on the community as we maintain our presence and investment in the City of Lockport.”

Fiber-optic internet equips communities with next-generation internet service, fostering community growth, competition, and economic development. With access to 100% fiber internet through GoNetspeed’s $9 million investment in Lockport, the community is powered with faster speeds and better reliability, positioning the community for a successful future online. Residents and businesses interested may visit gonetspeed.com to confirm service availability for their location and to sign up for service installation.

GoNetspeed is continuing to ensure that more communities throughout New York have access to high-speed, 100% fiber internet. Currently, Cheektowaga, Depew, Geneva, Newark, Palmyra, Seneca Falls, Waterloo, and many other communities throughout New York have access to GoNetspeed’s service. Many other communities throughout the state are well on their way to having access to GoNetspeed’s fiber internet.

With a legacy of innovation and a commitment to customer service, GoNetspeed is excited to accelerate the expansion of its fiber networks throughout nine states, including New York. GoNetspeed continues to deliver more fiber, more access, more speed, and better reliability to residents and businesses throughout our footprint. With access to 100% fiber internet, customers have access to symmetrical upload and download speeds, ranging from 500 Mbps to 2 Gigabits. Learn more about GoNetspeed at gonetspeed.com.

About GoNetspeed:

GoNetspeed, a high-speed fiber internet provider serving residential and business customers in Maine, Alabama, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Missouri, New York, Pennsylvania, Vermont, and West Virginia, formed a partnership with Oak Hill Capital (“Oak Hill”) in January 2021, allowing GoNetspeed to accelerate the expansion of its fiber network throughout the Northeastern U.S. Adding thousands of new service areas every year, GoNetspeed is one of the largest independent internet providers in the east. For more information about GoNetspeed, or to inquire about service in your residence, business or community, visit gonetspeed.com.

