GoNetspeed Completes Old Saybrook’s Construction of 100% Fiber Internet

OLD SAYBROOK, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Old Saybrook is now powered by GoNetspeed’s 100% fiber internet, the company today announced. GoNetspeed has worked diligently to build an infrastructure serving Old Saybrook that equips the community with high-speed, multi-gigabit fiber internet. GoNetspeed’s infrastructure now provides more than 4,400 residents and businesses with symmetrical internet, customers can upload online, just as fast as they can download, through the privately funded $3.6 million investment in the community.





“GoNetspeed is proud to now provide access to service to thousands more throughout Connecticut,” said Tom Perrone, GoNetspeed Chief Operations Officer. “With access to high-speed fiber internet, the lives of customers will be changed for the better. Our infrastructure is designed with the end user at the forefront of our operation. We strive to ensure that our consumers have access to internet that can integrate seamlessly in their life while improving online life overall.”

Fiber optic internet equips communities with next-generation internet service, fostering community growth, competition, and economic development. With access to 100% fiber internet, Old Saybrook is powered with faster speeds and better reliability, positioning the community for a successful future online. Residents and businesses interested may visit gonetspeed.com to confirm service availability for their location and to sign up for service installation.

GoNetspeed continues to ensure that more communities throughout Connecticut have access to a high-speed 100% fiber internet infrastructure. Currently, more than 30 communities across the state have access to GoNetspeed’s service, along with many communities that are well on their way to having access to GoNetspeed’s fiber internet.

With a legacy of innovation and a commitment to customer service, GoNetspeed is excited to accelerate the expansion of its fiber networks throughout nine states, including Connecticut. GoNetspeed continues to deliver more fiber, more access, more speed, and better reliability to residents and businesses throughout our footprint. With access to 100% fiber internet, customers have access to symmetrical upload and download speeds, ranging from 500 Mbps to 2 gigabits. Learn more about GoNetspeed at gonetspeed.com.

About GoNetspeed:

GoNetspeed, a high-speed fiber internet provider serving residential and business customers in Maine, Alabama, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Missouri, New York, Pennsylvania, Vermont, and West Virginia, formed a partnership with Oak Hill Capital (“Oak Hill”) in January 2021, allowing GoNetspeed to accelerate the expansion of its fiber network throughout the Northeastern U.S. Adding thousands of new service areas every year, GoNetspeed is one of the largest independent internet providers in the east. For more information about GoNetspeed, or to inquire about service in your residence, business or community, visit gonetspeed.com.

