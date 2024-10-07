GoNetspeed Begins Building Enfield’s 100% Fiber Internet

ENFIELD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–High-speed internet provider GoNetspeed announced today that additional locations in Enfield will soon have access to 100% fiber internet. Through GoNetspeed’s expansion to serve Enfield, more than 2,800 homes and businesses will soon gain access to high-speed internet of up to two gigabits through the company’s fully funded $1.9 million investment.





GoNetspeed expects the first customers to be connected in the coming months. Residents and businesses can visit gonetspeed.com to indicate interest in GoNetspeed’s service and receive progress updates on construction.

“GoNetspeed’s decision to invest in Enfield will position the community for continued success. As more businesses build their presence here and families plant roots, we’ll see continued economic growth and improved quality of life well into the future,” said Mayor Ken Nelson. “We are grateful for GoNetspeed’s commitment to equipping communities with the means to be connected at any time of any day by bringing Enfield the added benefit of more provider choice and competition.”

“Here at GoNetspeed, we are passionate about providing modern communities with the best internet services, so they can capitalize on their internet access to improve life. With so many daily behaviors relying on internet, it is critical that users have industry-leading service options and provider choice,” said Tom Perrone, GoNetspeed Chief Operations Officer. “As we begin building our network, we remain focused on providing each resident or customer with the best online experience. We’re eager for Enfield residents to soon experience the impact of symmetrical 100% fiber internet.”

Fiber optic internet equips communities with next-generation internet service, fostering community growth, competition, and economic development. With access to 100% fiber internet, Enfield will be powered with faster speeds and better reliability, positioning the community for a successful future online.

GoNetspeed continues to ensure that more communities throughout Connecticut have access to a high-speed 100% fiber internet infrastructure. Currently, more than 40 communities and counting throughout the state have access to GoNetspeed services.

With a legacy of innovation and a commitment to customer service, GoNetspeed is continuing to accelerate the expansion of its fiber networks throughout nine states, including Connecticut. GoNetspeed continues to deliver more fiber, more access, more speed, and increased reliability to residents and businesses throughout its footprint. With access to 100% fiber internet, customers have access to symmetrical upload and download speeds, ranging from 500 Mbps to two gigabits. Learn more about GoNetspeed at gonetspeed.com.

