GoMeyra Named Technology Partner for KSL Biomedical, Inc.

The partnership provides KSL Diagnostics, Inc. with a technology team, custom-tailored LIMS and adaptable rapid mobile COVID-19 testing for drive-thru sites and large-scale events

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#COVID19–GoMeyra, an innovative cloud software company that helps medical laboratories process samples faster and more accurately, announced today that they will become technology partner to KSL Biomedical, Inc., developers of novel companion diagnostic and therapeutic applications for immunology and oncology, along with its clinical laboratory subsidiary, KSL Diagnostics, Inc. (www.ksldx.com). With the partnership, GoMeyra becomes a consultant to KSL companies, advising on pressing technology needs and bringing its digital vision to life.

The partnership will:

Provide access to newly released technology, GoMeyra SCAN and GoMeyra PASS to add speed and adaptability to KSL Diagnostics’ rapid, COVID-19 testing used at its various mobile testing sites and large events including film production companies.

Incorporate GoMeyra LIMS (Laboratory Information Management System) into KSL’s laboratory infrastructure to provide an environment that allows for growth.

Allow GoMeyra to provide KSL Viral Transport Media (VTM) kits that save time and money to its nationwide network of lab partners.

“KSL had a transformative year. While ramping up our laboratory operation to better help with COVID-19 testing during the pandemic, our technology needs have increased tremendously, requiring a more flexible and re-imagined system to handle the changes and expansion,” said Kevin J. Lawson, President and CEO of KSL Biomedical, Inc.

“That is where GoMeyra comes in. Our partnership provides KSL with the technology they need to continue growing and evolving with a custom-tailored software system built to their specific and unique requirements that will adjust well into the future,” said GoMeyra Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Jaswant S. Tony.

As technology consultant, GoMeyra will provide solutions for scheduling, inventory management, raw sample management and a streamlined registration, results reporting using QR and Bar Codes and more. “One of the best aspects of GoMeyra’s system is the digitization of information that allows for the creation of a hub that all our lab traffic will funnel through. This centralization of activity makes it faster and easier for lab managers to track vital data points for all our labs in a single dashboard, providing the ability to optimize workflow through the entire diagnostic cycle in real-time, which is necessary for our growing business,” added Lawson.

GoMeyra was designed to be adaptable, providing laboratories with an innovative technology solution focused on clients’ needs. ​As the industry continues to move towards precision medicine and subject to ever-changing needs, labs will benefit from a technology partner who understands the unique challenges. “With GoMeyra as a technology advisor, KSL will be better able to react to technological advances as they arise, which in turn gives them an edge over their competition: an important advantage for any growing business,” added Tony.

About GoMeyra

GoMeyra is an innovative cloud software company dedicated to providing enterprise technological solutions for medical laboratories. Its premiere product, GoMeyra LIMS, is a comprehensive, fully customizable, cloud-based laboratory information management system that can be onboarded with unprecedented speed – in as little as two days. World-class scientists, lab informatics experts, enterprise-level software engineers and technology architects tapped decades of experience in designing GoMeyra with proprietary capabilities that help laboratories easily operate with as much automation, contact-free processes and regulatory compliance as possible.

GoMeyra LIMS alleviates bottlenecks and increases efficiency challenges inherent in laboratory workflows. The system comprises innovative features such as the employer-facing GoMeyra SCAN app – a customized portal that allows administrators to scan an employee’s or a student’s QR code or badge to validate test results and vaccinations, and authorize returns to work or school; a connected lab-to-lab network for overflow testing, reference specimens and correlation; front-end LIMS integration with client Electronic Health Records (EHR); digital scanning for monitoring and recording the journey of each specimen in real-time; flexible batch scalability that coordinates instrumentation with sample volume and labs that conduct pooled testing; built-in inventory management; and much more.

For more information, visit www.GoMeyra.com or follow @gomeyra on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram or YouTube. Email info@GoMeyra.com or call (844) 203-3960 for a GoMeyra LIMS demonstration.

About KSL

KSL Biomedical Inc. was founded to utilize translational medicine pipelines to deliver innovative diagnostics and therapeutics. KSL invests in development of novel technologies to improve patient outcomes, particularly in cases requiring early diagnosis or companion diagnostics to facilitate effective therapy.

KSL has established a New York State Department of Health / CLIA certified clinical laboratory licensed throughout the US, KSL Diagnostics, Inc. The rapidly expanding test menu includes leading edge assays based on KSL IP as well as standard of care diagnostics supported by superlative clinical consultation and customer service. Find out more: www.ksldx.com

Contacts

Gina Yager and Mindy Eras



GYC Vegas



(702) 560-6590



gina@gycvegas.com

mindy@gycvegas.com