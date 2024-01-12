Golden Sun and Golden Sun: The Lost Age Rise Again on Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack Next Week!

REDMOND, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#nintendoswitch–Calling all Adepts! It’s time to put your skills and spells to the test against the forces of darkness. The Game Boy™ Advance games Golden Sun™ and Golden Sun™: The Lost Age are making their debuts on the Nintendo Switch™ system on Jan. 16, available for everyone with a Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership as part of the Game Boy Advance – Nintendo Switch Online library. This is your chance to visit (and revisit!) the magic and mystery of these classic RPG adventures.









From the humble village of Vale to the mystical peaks of Mt. Aleph, the Golden Sun game sets magic-wielding young heroes Isaac, Garet, Ivan and Mia on a quest to prevent the ancient power of Alchemy from being unleashed on their home world of Weyard. Their adventure takes them through towns, caverns and dungeons as they face wily enemies, confounding puzzles and epic challenges that push their magical abilities (Psynergy) to their absolute limits. Along the way, they get help from mysterious creatures known as the Djinn, who aid the heroes in harnessing their Psynergy to unlock potent spells and unstoppable attacks.

A direct sequel to Golden Sun, the Golden Sun: The Lost Age game presents a dramatic shift as the story now follows Felix – a young Adept (or magic user) who was the antagonist of the first game – on his mission to prove that Alchemy isn’t a destructive force, but one that could save Weyard after all. Forced to join Felix on his quest are Adepts Jenna and Sheba and the wizened scholar Kraden, all of whom struggle to keep Felix on task as powerful and enigmatic new challenges face them all.

Featuring co-op gameplay* that allows for friends to join your merry (and sometimes not-so-merry) band, as well as turn-based combat, puzzle-solving, open world exploration and RPG-inspired character upgrades, Golden Sun and Golden Sun: The Lost Age are layered with unpredictable gameplay built around an engrossing and engaging story.

The more you get to know Weyard, the more mysterious it gets. So, what do you say? Ready to fall under its spell?

