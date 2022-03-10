GoGuardian Promotes Kate Beihl to Chief Marketing Officer and Appoints Harris Goodman to General Manager of Content

Executive Moves Strengthen GoGuardian’s Market Position and Product Offerings as It Builds the Ultimate Learning Platform

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–GoGuardian, the leading education technology company providing simple, proven solutions to create effective, engaging, and safer learning environments, today announced two executive appointments intended to further the company’s vision to enhance educational outcomes for all learners. Kate Beihl has been promoted to Chief Marketing Officer, and Harris Goodman, former Senior Vice President at Achieve3000, has joined GoGuardian as General Manager of Content.





Responsible for all aspects of GoGuardian’s brand strategy and integrated marketing, Beihl leads the marketing organization with the intent to elevate the company’s story of empowering safer students for better learning through technology. Her promotion from Vice President to Chief Marketing Officer reflects both the critical role marketing has played in reaching and supporting K-12 educators during the extraordinary educational challenges of the pandemic, as well as Biehl’s successful leadership of revenue-driving strategies that made a direct impact on GoGuardian’s business in 2021. During Biehl’s tenure, GoGuardian has grown to serve more than 24 million students and 685,000 educators at over 14,000 customers across the U.S.

Beihl joined GoGuardian through the November 2020 merger with Pear Deck, where she served as Vice President of Marketing and helped grow the company from its Series A funding to a highly profitable business with a global community of educators, customers, and partners.

“Kate has the unique ability to not only craft winning strategies and inspire teams, but also put educators at the heart of our brand and every interaction with our community,” said Advait Shinde, co-founder and CEO, GoGuardian. “Kate has been instrumental in GoGuardian’s growth and success over the past year, and her elevation to Chief Marketing Officer underscores the confidence we have in her leadership as we continue on our mission to build the ultimate learning platform.”

Harris Goodman joins GoGuardian from Achieve3000, where he served as Senior Vice President of Corporate Development and Strategy. Goodman led mergers and acquisitions that collectively resulted in nearly 10x value creation for the company while reaching millions of students through differentiated instruction and learning acceleration. As GoGuardian’s General Manager of Content, Goodman will lead teams that identify and integrate content-led, data-driven learning opportunities within the company’s unified learning system.

Goodman brings over a decade of education industry experience to the position, including executive roles at Learnosity and Macmillan, co-founder of science education company Late Nite Labs, and an angel investor and advisor to education startups.

“Engaging content and curriculum are fundamental parts of inspiring students and accelerating the learning process,” said Shinde. “We’re thrilled that Harris is bringing his deep knowledge and experience in content and curriculum to GoGuardian, where our platform aims to meet teachers with the right material at the right time in every learner’s journey.”

Beihl’s and Goodman’s appointments come at a transformative time in GoGuardian’s history, including recent additions of former Amazon executive Sharad Gupta as Chief Product Officer and former Google executive Jenny Zhao as Chief Technology Officer. The company received a $200 million investment from Tiger Global Management in August 2021, valuing GoGuardian at over $1 billion and helping to rapidly accelerate GoGuardian’s mission to create more productive, effective, and safe digital learning experiences for schools worldwide.

About GoGuardian

GoGuardian provides simple, proven solutions to help create effective, engaging, and safe learning environments. Our award-winning system of learning tools is purpose-built for K-12 and trusted by school leaders to promote effective teaching and equitable engagement, while empowering educators to help keep students safe. Learn more at goguardian.com.

