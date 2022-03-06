Go!Foton to Showcase “Farm to Table” Optical Ecosystem at OFC 2022

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Go!Foton, a world leader in optics and optical networking, will offer its expansive vision of enterprise-wide vertically integrated solution building at this year’s Optical Fiber Conference, OFC 2022, taking place at the San Diego Convention Center from March 6-10.

“Technology is key to our industry, and having essential technologies in-house allows us to offer our customers the right solutions at the right cost structure,” said Go!Foton CEO Dr. Simin Cai. “We’ve built our business on these crucial technologies as our expanding product portfolio continues to help our customers grow their market shares.

“Beginning with our industry-leading gradient refractive index lens technology, SELFOC®, Go!Foton Wave Division Multiplexing devices have been widely deployed in optical networks for many years. Today, these WDM components are installed directly on our flagship high density fiber management platform, PEACOC®, as part of our continuing effort to deliver integrated value to our customers,” he continued.

“Our own in-house InP wafer fab capability delivers the lowest dark current photodiodes in the world, and these have been critical in enabling power monitoring in EDFA and ROADM applications for many years. Now these same PDs are included in our recently launched intelligent fiber infrastructure management platform, EKO™, which enables our customers to monitor their connectivity assets over the entire optical distribution network (ODN).”

At OFC, Go!Foton will display the company’s thoroughly realized conception of vertical integration by featuring a collection of its many innovations, including optical materials, connectivity components and platforms, and integrated solutions. Go!Foton will also conduct interactive demonstrations of EKO for the duration of conference.

Go!Foton will be located at Booth 3714.

About Go!Foton: Go!Foton (www.GoFoton.com) brings innovation to the market with proven expertise in optics and photonics that solves real world problems for its customers with a scalable and customized approach. The company serves the data center and telecom markets with connectivity solutions including its Platform with Enhanced Access for Compact Optical Connectors (PEACOC®), a groundbreaking technology that has revolutionized the way network operators manage the increasingly complex world of optical connectivity. Go!Foton also supplies optical materials and components to the imaging, medical, and instrumentation industries. A global enterprise with sales offices in the U.S., Europe, and Japan, Go!Foton maintains R&D and manufacturing facilities in the U.S., Japan, China, and the Philippines.

