GoFor Announces New Additions to Executive Team with Appointments of Chief Revenue Officer and Chief Technology Officer

Leading last mile delivery and logistics company expands executive team with strong last mile sustainability expertise supporting GoFor’s new EV-focused market strategy

OTTAWA, Ontario–(BUSINESS WIRE)–GoFor, North America’s leading marketplace for last mile, on-demand and same-day delivery and sustainable logistics, has announced the appointment of Dillon McDonald as Chief Revenue Officer and George Burnett III as Chief Technology Officer. Both have built, led, and developed winning teams in sustainability focused organizations for more than 20 years.





Most recently, McDonald was Vice President of Incubation at National Grid Ventures, one of the world’s largest utilities focused on decarbonization and transforming the energy system. Prior to this, he was a Managing Partner at A3Ventures, the innovation lab and capital investment arm of AAA Northern California, Nevada & Utah (NCNU). McDonald played a key role in driving growth at National Grid and A3Ventures, making strategic investments and acquisitions and launching new companies responsible for $100M+ in revenue to date. Prior to his time as an investor, McDonald was a co-founder of the automotive marketing firm, Jumpstart Automotive Media, where he finished his 10-year tenure as CEO of the combined group, responsible for the Car and Driver and Road & Track brands.

“I am very excited to join the GoFor executive team as their Chief Revenue Officer,” said McDonald. “My mission is to support decarbonization and scale up climatetech through my work — something GoFor is completely aligned with— and I look forward to helping drive a future that must embrace a profitable, sustainable last mile.”

George Burnett III also joins the GoFor team as their newly appointed Chief Technology Officer. Burnett brings more than 20 years of software and hardware development expertise in energy and EV services, having built and scaled companies in the cleantech, fintech, consumer products, hospitality, and logistics verticals. Most recently, Burnett was the Founder and CEO of BL3NDlabs, a strategy, design, and technology development firm that builds digital products, platforms, and brands for companies looking to change the future of business. Prior to that, he held several CTO positions, including head of technology at Helix Wind, a public company in the wind energy space.

“I’m excited by the prospect of solving complex issues that will help GoFor deliver on their core mission to make the last mile seamless and sustainable,” said Burnett of his new role. “This is an opportunity to take a great platform built by a talented team and scale it to new geographies to become a dominant player in the sustainable last mile space. I look forward to leading and mentoring this highly talented global team of developers.”

Moving toward electrifying its fleet, GoFor also established a partnership with Royale EV in 2020, highlighting the company’s core values that include driver and vehicle safety and environmental protection. GoFor will first move to electrify its California fleet, then expand electrification across North America, with a goal of electrifying 50% of the company’s fleet by 2025.

GoFor also recently welcomed new CEO, Ian Gardner. “I am thrilled to welcome Dillon McDonald and George Burnett to the team. I have a very clear vision for the future of GoFor, which will be anchored in geographic growth, technological efficiency, and new products and services,” said Gardner. “The sustainability of the last mile is the next frontier— it is going to be a trillion dollar business worldwide within the next five years. The team, the culture, the tech, and the business model are world class. Appointing key leaders like Dillon and George will help us accelerate into the next stage of growth, positioning GoFor to revolutionize logistics with sustainable and innovative technologies and deliver the ultimate customer delivery experience.”

