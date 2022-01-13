GoEngineer Completes Recapitalization with Court Square Capital Partners

The new partnership will help GoEngineer grow geographically and expand capabilities

SALT LAKE CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–GoEngineer (the “Company’), a leading provider of 3D design and additive manufacturing solutions, is pleased to announce that it has finalized a majority recapitalization of the business with Court Square Capital Partners (“Court Square”). Ken Coburn, Founder and CEO of GoEngineer, will continue to lead the business alongside the Company’s existing management team and will remain a significant investor alongside Court Square.

“We are pleased to have a partner that will enable us to accelerate our investments in engineering, sales and services capabilities to further expand our leadership in 3D design, PLM software and additive manufacturing technologies,” said Ken Coburn.

“Court Square is excited about the opportunity to partner with the management team at GoEngineer, and we are strong believers in the continued growth of the CAD and 3D printing markets,” said Jeff Vogel, Managing Partner at Court Square. “The acceleration of manufacturing grade additive technologies opens an exciting new chapter for the Company,” added Matt Dennett, Principal at Court Square.

Lazard served as financial advisor and Jones Day served as legal counsel to GoEngineer on this transaction. William Blair served as financial advisors and Dechert LLP served as legal counsel to Court Square. Churchill Asset Management provided financing for the transaction.

About GoEngineer

GoEngineer delivers software, technology, and expertise that enable companies to unlock innovation and deliver better products faster. With more than 35 years of experience and tens of thousands of customers in high-tech, medical, machine design, energy, and other industries, GoEngineer provides best-in-class design solutions from SOLIDWORKS, Stratasys, CAMWorks, Creaform, and Oracle’s Agile PLM. For more information on GoEngineer, please visit www.goengineer.com.

About Court Square Capital Partners

Court Square is a middle market private equity firm with one of the most experienced investment teams in the industry. Since 1979, Court Square has completed over 240 platform investments, helping managers, families and founder-owners to develop their companies into leaders in their respective markets. Court Square invests in companies that have compelling growth potential in the business services, industrial, healthcare, and tech and telecom sectors. Court Square has $7.5 billion of assets under management and is based in New York, N.Y. For more information on Court Square, please visit www.courtsquare.com.

Contacts

Media Inquiries

For media inquiries please contact:



Max Rayden



courtsquare@edelman.com