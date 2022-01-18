GoCo Reports Robust Performance and Growth in 2021 Fueled by HR-friendly Product Enhancements

GoCo also focused on its own company culture, supporting its own employees, and setting an example for HR and business leaders.

The company’s focus in 2021 on people-first practices demonstrates its commitment to helping small and growing businesses build happier, more productive teams. For example, GoCo’s leadership team invested in improving the hiring and onboarding experience and checked in on tenured employees’ well-being as the company rapidly grew.

The results? GoCo’s employee count grew by nearly 70% in 2021. Growth in sales was also reflected in the total number of users of its all-in-one HR software, up 130%. Several innovations to the GoCo platform resulted in a 122% increase in the use of the technology.

“We are not unlike other growing and changing companies in that our people need our support and care as the pandemic lingers,” said Nir Leibovich, co-founder and CEO of GoCo. “Our focus on the employee experience drove a better customer experience. We adopted some of the best practices of the HR leaders and practitioners that our technology serves. The results speak for themselves as we’ve grown and flourished.”

Some of GoCo’s other HR initiatives in 2021 included hosting a virtual wellness challenge and 5K, hosting an internal Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Hackathon to strengthen its DEI initiatives, and creating a talent acquisition team to better recruit and onboard new employees.

GoCo’s new product features in 2021 helped meet new and emerging challenges facing one-person and small HR departments — ranging from DE&I updates to customizable workflows and better systems for employees to provide anonymous feedback. Other new technology features in GoCo’s platform include:

Multi-step MagicDocs — new enhancements to the popular document management feature, including an improved template builder, customized workflow ordering, and the ability to assign multiple documents to multiple team members

new support for verifying I-9s remotely and designating approvers from any location COVID-19 Vaccine Tracking — solution for companies to track proof of vaccination and testing to help companies get in compliance with federal mandates

solution for companies to track proof of vaccination and testing to help companies get in compliance with federal mandates Mobile App Enhancements — improved login experience, ability to request and approve time off via the app, easier timekeeping via the app, profile management, and addition of push notifications

“We are continuously innovating and reacting to our clients’ needs for HR support, and 2021 was an exceptional year,” Leibovich said. “As much as we’re proud of our own growth and momentum in 2021, we came together as a team to support those HR practitioners and leaders who are under tremendous strain. Delivering on our mission of helping HR make work a better place starts with taking care of our own people, and we’re proud of the strides we made in 2021.”

GoCo.io is modern HR, benefits, and payroll, built with flexibility and ease of use in mind. Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, GoCo’s mission is to automate manual HR tasks and empower HR to make work a better place.

Unlike other HRIS platforms, GoCo is built to be flexible enough to support existing processes, policies, and providers, so SMBs don’t have to change the way they work just to adopt a modern HR system. For more information, visit www.goco.io.

