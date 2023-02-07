GoCo Introduces New Features and Enhancements to its Flexible HR Platform with Winter 2023 Release

Packed with new integrations, enhanced onboarding, a template library, and a new embedded payroll, GoCo’s winter release brings even more power and flexibility to its modernHR platform

HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–GoCo.io, the leading provider of flexible software solutions for HR, benefits, and payroll, today announced the availability of its winter product release. Packed with new features and enhancements, GoCo’s latest updates aim to add even more flexibility and automation to its modern employee management platform.

“GoCo is proud to be the most flexible HR platform for SMBs, and we’re adding even more flexibility to our solution this winter,” said Michael Gugel, Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer at GoCo. “Every new feature and enhancement in our Winter 2023 Release was built to empower HR to make the most out of GoCo’s flexible building blocks. With the addition of a new template library, enhancements to onboarding, and new integrations with E-Verify by Tracker I-9, popular learning management systems, and Paychex, GoCo makes it easy for HR to eliminate manual tasks and focus on making work a better place.”

GoCo will host a webinar on February 7, 2023, detailing the highlights of the winter 2023 release, including:

Template Library: GoCo is about to get even more flexible with the addition of a new template library that is designed to help clients get the most out of GoCo’s Workflows, Performance Management, and Reports features. Launching with over 30 templates to get clients started, with plans to add even more in the coming months.

GoCo is about to get even more flexible with the addition of a new template library that is designed to help clients get the most out of GoCo’s Workflows, Performance Management, and Reports features. Launching with over 30 templates to get clients started, with plans to add even more in the coming months. E-Verify by Tracker I-9 Integration: The new integration with E-Verify by Tracker I-9 automates the secure transfer of sensitive and confidential I-9 data from GoCo to E-Verify and auto-submits cases seamlessly.

The new integration with E-Verify by Tracker I-9 automates the secure transfer of sensitive and confidential I-9 data from GoCo to E-Verify and auto-submits cases seamlessly. Learning Management (LMS) Integrations: GoCo now integrates with popular LMS apps Lessonly and 360 Learning. Once new hires are added to GoCo, corresponding accounts will be provisioned automatically in the LMS so they can access training materials as soon as they start onboarding.

GoCo now integrates with popular LMS apps Lessonly and 360 Learning. Once new hires are added to GoCo, corresponding accounts will be provisioned automatically in the LMS so they can access training materials as soon as they start onboarding. New Payroll Options: GoCo’s industry-leading flexible payroll options are elevated with a new-and-improved integration with Paychex and a new all-in-one embedded payroll option powered by Gusto.

GoCo’s industry-leading flexible payroll options are elevated with a new-and-improved integration with Paychex and a new all-in-one embedded payroll option powered by Gusto. Onboarding Enhancements: New flexible options are available to customize messages and onboarding workflows with embedded videos and emojis. Clients can now create and text custom messages inviting new hires to onboard in GoCo.

To learn more about the release, visit https://www.goco.io/winter-release-2023/

About GoCo

Founded in 2015, GoCo.io is modernizing HR, benefits, and payroll with its flexible, easy-to-use, and industry-leading solutions for SMBs. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, and serving customers nationwide, its mission is to automate manual HR tasks and empower HR professionals to make work a better place. Unlike other HR platforms, GoCo is built to be flexible enough to support existing processes, policies, and providers so that SMBs don’t have to change the way they work in order to adopt a modern HR system.

