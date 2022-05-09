Gnubiotics Announces Microbiome Innovation Strategic Partnership With ADM

LAUSANNE, Switzerland–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Gnubiotics Sciences SA (Gnubiotics), announced today a strategic partnership agreement with ADM, a global leader in human and animal nutrition. The strategic partnership is centered on the commercialization of innovative microbiome solutions for companion animal health and wellbeing.





This strategic partnership provides ADM with unique access to cutting edge technologies and a pipeline of microbiome-focused innovation from Gnubiotics.

“We´re excited about this partnership with Gnubiotics, and the capabilities they bring, enabling pet parents to better understand their pets’ microbiome. With this knowledge, ADM can leverage its comprehensive pantry of pet and animal well-being solutions to improve individual pet health through precise nutrition and supplementation.” said Gustavo Zenaide, Vice President ADM Pet & Animal Well-being.

The gut microbiome is essential to the health and well-being of companion animals. Study data from Gnubiotics show Animal Milk Oligosaccharides (A.M.O.s) manufactured by Gnubiotics helped protect the microbiome of dogs from the negative effects of antibiotics. In 2021, Gnubiotics also announced patents covering microbiome-based markers to predict, diagnose and treat feline obesity, a major cause of diabetes and chronic kidney disease (CKD) in felines.

“We are pleased to work with ADM, a global leader in human and animal health and nutrition,” said Yemi Adesokan, CEO and Co-Founder, Gnubiotics. “We have developed products which have functional and clinically demonstrated applications for animal health and well-being. This strategic partnership with ADM is a major accomplishment for Gnubiotics as it represents validation of our science and technology. We are excited to collaborate with ADM to continue to develop and bring to market, data-driven microbiome-targeted solutions.”

About Gnubiotics

Gnubiotics is a Swiss biotech company pioneering the use of glycopeptides as immunomodulatory agents with resulting effects on microbiome and overall health. Our pipeline of microbiome targeted solutions includes GNUBIOME FI, a line of functional ingredients, and AMOBIOME Forte a supplement line designed for immunomodulation, microbiome modulation and microbiome recovery post antibiotic use in companion animals. Beyond its glycopeptide pipeline, Gnubiotics has also developed microbiome biomarkers which offers a view on microbiome health as well as predispositions, onset and progression of microbiome correlated diseases.

About ADM

ADM unlocks the power of nature to enrich the quality of life. We’re a premier global human and animal nutrition company, delivering solutions today with an eye to the future. We’re blazing new trails in health and well-being as our scientists develop groundbreaking products to support healthier living. We’re a cutting-edge innovator leading the way to a new future of plant-based consumer and industrial solutions to replace petroleum-based products. We’re an unmatched agricultural supply chain manager and processor, providing food security by connecting local needs with global capabilities. And we’re a leader in sustainability, scaling across entire value chains to help decarbonize our industry and safeguard our planet. From the seed of the idea to the outcome of the solution, we give customers an edge in solving the nutritional and sustainability challenges of today and tomorrow. Learn more at www.adm.com.

Contacts

Bernardo Horta E Costa, CFO



info@gnubiotics.com