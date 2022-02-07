GN brings outstanding sound quality and hands-free calls to more people than ever before with brand new ReSound ONE hearing aids

The new ReSound ONETM Behind-the-Ear hearing aids deliver world-class technology to people who really need it – those with moderate to severe hearing loss – providing outstanding sound quality, best-in-class rechargeability and hands-free calls for iPhone and iPad*.

BALLERUP, Denmark–(BUSINESS WIRE)–GN Hearing, the global leader in hearing aid innovation, today unveils new ReSound ONE Behind-the-Ear models — powerful hearing aids that provide clarity in sound and convenient hands-free phone and FaceTime calls from iPhone and iPad.





GN Hearing expands the premium sound offering from ReSound ONE to help people with challenging hearing loss get the care and technology they need, with a truly individualized hearing experience. The impressive ReSound ONE technology is proven to deliver clarity in all environments, even in noise, without unwanted feedback. Users can connect seamlessly with the world around them, whether in a busy restaurant or on FaceTime with a friend.

All solutions under the ReSound ONE family will offer hands-free calls for iPhone and iPad, and they also offer direct connectivity for iOS and Android. Users can answer calls with just a tap on their hearing aid and enjoy conversations with outstanding sound quality — all without having to take their device out of their pocket. This is a great solution for conversations while multi-tasking, for example, when cooking, carrying groceries, being at work, or when the iPhone is simply out of reach.

Next to offering hands-free calls, the new ReSound ONE Behind-the-Ear styles deliver best-in-class rechargeability with more than a full day of use — up to 23 hours of use on just one charge — for worry-free use all day without the hassle of exchanging batteries on the go.

Built on the unique Organic Hearing philosophy, ReSound ONE Behind-the-Ear supports the brain’s natural ability to hear and delivers outstanding sound quality with technology adapted to each person’s individual needs, utilizing advanced All Access Directionality to support spatial awareness in all environments and Ultra Focus to support optimal one-to-one communication in noise.

GN Hearing CEO and President, Gitte Aabo explains, “Nobody should feel limited by hearing loss. I’m delighted that more people can now benefit from Organic Hearing with these new ReSound ONE hearing aids. People with challenging hearing loss can now enjoy great sound and connect with loved ones more easily.”

The new Behind-the-Ear styles join the popular ReSound ONE RIE (Receiver-in-Ear designs) with the ground-breaking M&RIE (Microphone & Receiver-In-Ear with an extra microphone in the ear canal) – all with new hands-free calls available from 25 February 2022. The new rechargeable ReSound ONE Behind-the-Ear line includes standard and power hearing aids, which will be rolled out in the U.S. and globally from February 25, 2022, along with equivalent Beltone Imagine Behind-the-Ear models.

For more information, visit the ReSound website and learn about GN’s Organic Hearing philosophy.

*ReSound ONE hands-free calls are compatible with iPhone 11 or later, iPad Pro 12.9-inch (5th generation), iPad Pro 11-inch (3rd generation), iPad Air (4th generation), and iPad mini (6th generation), with software updates iOS 15.1 and iPadOS 15.1 or later.

NOTES TO EDITORS

About ReSound

ReSound hearing aids, available from leading hearing care professionals, continue to set worldwide standards for quality and intuitive technology to help people with hearing loss communicate better than ever before. ReSound was the first hearing aid brand to be Made for iPhone, bringing direct streaming from hearing aids into the iPhone era. It also pioneered the development of 2.4 GHz wireless technology and made it possible to receive advanced at-home hearing care during COVID-19. The recent introduction of a new class of hearing technology with ReSound ONE demonstrates that ReSound is the undisputed innovation leader putting people with hearing loss at the center. Featuring award winning technology, ReSound has been trusted for decades by people with hearing loss and their caregivers around the world.

About GN Group

GN Group facilitates communication between people through its intelligent hearing, audio, video, and gaming technology. Inspired by people and driven by our innovation leadership, we leverage technological synergies to deliver unique and increasingly individualized user experiences in our products and solutions.

150 years ago, GN was founded with a truly innovative and global mindset. Today, we honor that legacy with world-leading expertise in the human ear, audio, video and speech, wireless technologies, miniaturization, and collaborations with leading technology partners. GN’s solutions are marketed by the brands ReSound, SteelSeries, Jabra, Beltone, Interton, BlueParrott, Danavox and FalCom in around 100 countries. Founded in 1869, the GN Group employs 7,000 people and is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (GN.CO). ​

Visit our homepage GN.com and connect with us on LinkedIn and Facebook.

© 2022 GN Hearing A/S. All rights reserved. ReSound is a trademark of GN Hearing A/S. Beltone is a trademark of GN Hearing Care Corporation. Apple, the Apple logo, iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. Android is a trademark of Google LLC.

