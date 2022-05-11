Glytch Announces Populous as Design Architect for its Esports Stadiums

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#esports–Glytch, the professional esports stadium company, today announced its selection of Populous as the design architect for its planned 32 esports stadiums across America and Canada.





Populous is a global design firm renowned for exceptional experiential design that draws people together, ranging across sports stadiums and facilities, convention centers, performance venues, live events and more. The firm was early to recognize the incredible global impact of esports and has designed purpose-built esports venues and stadiums in Philadelphia, Arlington, Toronto, and Melbourne, as well as dedicated esports broadcasting workspaces like the recent G4 Studios in Burbank, California.

“Glytch is doing what we believe is the logical next evolution of esports,” said Brian Mirakian, Senior Principal and Global Esports Director at Populous. “There needs to be a critical mass of stadiums and teams distributed regionally across the Americas equipped with consistent broadcasting platforms, diverse food and beverage options, upscale fan amenities, and location-based entertainment. We are excited to embark upon this design process with Glytch and Legends to connect esports and gaming with more people – both the fans of today and the future.”

Glytch CEO Gerome Seeney said, “Populous is one of the greatest architectural firms in the world and the first to declare itself as experts in designing esports stadiums. We are thrilled to work with them to fulfill our vision of what an esports stadium should be.”

In addition, Seeney added that Populous has tremendous technical and artistic talent, as well as best in class stadium experience. “Their innovative design and dedication to esports makes us very excited for our future together.”

With a seating capacity of 1,500 to 3,000 people each, the Glytch stadiums are being constructed over the next eight years. Each will be the home to a professional esports team. The high-tech performance venues are flexible, supporting the wide variety of esports configurations, as well as allowing for diverse programming including music, comedy, and other live events.

About Glytch

Glytch is opening large scale esports stadiums in major cities across America and Canada with each location being the “official home stadium” of a professional esports team. Glytch combines esports with location-based entertainment, broadcasting, and upscale food and beverage. Glytch’s first four locations are Los Angeles, Atlanta, Bellevue, and Chicago and are scheduled to open in 2024-2025. For more information, please visit glytch.com.

About Populous

Populous is a global design firm that designs the places where people love to be together, like Yankee Stadium, Esports Stadium Arlington, the Super Bowl, and Climate Pledge Arena. Our more than 3,000 projects live at the intersection of sports, entertainment, arts, and culture to amplify emotional connection and belonging. Since 1983, the firm has been connecting people and place through architecture, interior design, live event design and planning, brand activation, wayfinding, urban planning, aviation design and sustainable design consulting. Populous has offices on four continents and regional centers in Kansas City, London, and Brisbane. Learn more at populous.com.

