Glydways Breaks Ground on First Ever Public Mass Transit System in South Metro Atlanta

The South Metro Atlanta demonstration pilot marks the worldwide debut of a public Glydways Automated Transit Network (ATN), redefining mass transit for millions

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Glydways, a leading global Automated Transit Network (ATN), today announced a historic milestone in global mobility as they officially broke ground on its first publicly accessible system in South Metro Atlanta. Revealed during the South Metro Development Outlook Conference (SMDO26) in collaboration with ATL Airport Community Improvement Districts (AACIDs), the Demonstration Pilot marks the first time a fully autonomous, on-demand transit system from Glydways will operate as public transportation anywhere in the world.

Cities across the globe face a common challenge: rising congestion, growing populations, climate commitments, and transportation systems that are too costly to expand and slow to deliver. Glydways introduces a new form of public transit designed to address these pressures head-on—delivering fully autonomous electric vehicles that provide high capacity, on-demand service 24/7 using dedicated guideways that can be deployed faster and more cost-effectively than traditional transit modes while adding net-new capacity to complement existing networks.

“Congestion is a global problem, and cities everywhere are searching for solutions that are scalable, sustainable, and deliver a better service for their communities,” said Chris Riley, Chief Commercial Officer of Glydways. “What begins in South Metro Atlanta is designed for the world. This pilot demonstrates how an innovative new form of public transit can expand access, improve reliability, and help cities move more people without expanding roads or relying on legacy systems.”

The South Metro Atlanta pilot, jointly developed by Glydways and ACS Infra, will initially connect the ATL SkyTrain at the Georgia International Convention Center to the Gateway Center Arena along a dedicated 0.5-mile guideway. Scheduled to open to the public in December 2026, the system will provide free, on-demand service and serve as a real-world demonstration of Glydways’ ability to operate reliably, scale efficiently, and integrate seamlessly into multimodal transit ecosystems.

The planned launch in South Metro Atlanta comes amid growing global demand for leading innovators and public-sector partners in regions confronting similar congestion challenges including Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Tokyo, Florida, California, New York and other major metropolitan areas. Most recently, Glydways signed an agreement with Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) to support the city’s public transport and sustainability goals. In November 2025, Glydways also signed an agreement with Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) to explore the deployment of its innovative transit systems across Abu Dhabi.

While the implications are global, the foundation of this milestone is local. Glydways has deep appreciation for its partners in South Metro Atlanta, including AACIDs and regional transportation leaders, whose collaboration and vision have made it possible to launch the first Glydways public system. Expansion beyond the initial corridor will be evaluated through a feasibility study led by the Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA), which will assess performance, ridership, and future deployment opportunities across Atlanta.

The leadership of AACIDs, MARTA, the City of College Park, Clayton County, and Fulton County are positioning the region not only as an early adopter, but as a global reference point for the future of public transportation by bringing this system to life. Together they are demonstrating how innovation, partnership, and forward-thinking policy can deliver transformative transit solutions.

About Glydways

Founded in 2016, Glydways is redefining mass transit with its high-capacity, Automated Transit Network using autonomous electric vehicles on dedicated guideways. Delivering scalable systems that are cost-effective to build and quick to deploy, Glydways offers cities and communities a sustainable, financially viable solution to meet modern transportation needs. For riders, Glydways offers a direct, on-demand, personal, and affordable transit experience accessible to all, driving greater access to opportunity. To learn more, please visit: https://www.glydways.com/

