GLORY launches the GLR Series of next generation Teller Cash Recyclers

BASINGSTOKE, England–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#accesstocash–Today, Glory announces the latest solution in its new GLR series of Teller Cash Recyclers (TCRs) the GLR-200. Building upon the successful launch of GLR-100 in August this year, the new Roll Storage Module (RSM) based solution further increases Glory’s global reach, with customers worldwide now able to take advantage of the latest technology available for in-branch cash recycling.

Glory’s portfolio enables retail financial institutions to transform their branch networks and address the changing economics of branch banking. Powered by Glory’s industry-leading banknote recognition technology, this latest generation of TCRs are designed for a connected world, being IoT and cloud services capable. The new GLR series connects seamlessly to Glory’s secure cloud-based UBIQULARTM solutions, which deliver enhanced business intelligence, and enable remote monitoring and management of devices across the branch network.

Consumers and business alike demand banking services delivered at a physical branch, particularly small business customers. Customers want choice and convenience and the challenge to banks and credit unions is to deliver this in a cost-effective manner.

As new branch concepts evolve, both GLR-100 and GLR-200 are designed to fit into locations where space is at a premium. Providing banks and credit unions with flexibility in how they continue to support their customers’ need for cash transactions, the all-new GLR series enables efficient delivery of cash services via the traditional teller counter, as well as deployment as assisted service or self-service devices. GLR series is designed for your branch today, and tomorrow.

Glory is renowned for its cutting-edge banknote authentication and the GLR series delivers this along with high-speed note counting, high-capacity storage, self-audit capabilities and special storage compartments, that enable a variety of deployment options for financial institutions.

Toshimitsu Yoshinari, Chief Solutions Officer GLORY LTD said, “Globally, we have achieved and maintained our leadership in the TCR market by continually evolving our offer to meet the changing needs of our customers. Glory’s new GLR series further demonstrates our commitment to research and innovation that solves the challenges faced by our customers. Our TCR solutions deliver advanced, best-in-class functionality that enhances branch performance in response to changing consumer behaviour.”

Glory has more than 30 years of experience in TCRs and has installed over 100,000 units worldwide.

About GLORY

As a global leader in cash technology solutions, we provide the financial, retail, QSR, cash center and gaming industries with confidence that their cash is protected and always working to help build a stronger business.

Our cash automation technologies and process engineering services help businesses in more than 100 countries optimize the handling, movement and management of cash. While we span the globe, we personally engage with each customer to address their unique challenges and goals — enhancing staff efficiency, reducing operating costs and enabling a more rewarding customer experience.

Employing over 10,000 professionals worldwide with dedicated R&D and manufacturing facilities across the world, GLORY is built on a rich customer-focused, technology-driven heritage spanning more than a hundred years.

For further information please visit www.glory-global.com or follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/glory_global.

