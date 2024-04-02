GLORY Appoints Joseph Gnorski as President of Americas

Gnorski Selected to Drive Continued Success and Innovation Across Americas Region for Global Cash Technology Solutions Provider

LISLE, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#accesstocash–Glory, a global leader in cash technology solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Joseph Gnorski as President of Glory Americas. In his new role, Gnorski will oversee the Americas region strategy and operations, building upon his successful tenure as the company’s Executive Vice President of Retail Markets, Americas.





Gnorski brings a wealth of expertise and a proven track record of leadership to his role as President. In his over 17 years of experience at Glory, he has been pivotal in driving significant revenue growth, improving operations and expanding the company’s footprint in key markets.

“Joe’s deep industry knowledge and exceptional leadership qualities make him the right choice to lead Glory Americas,” said Toshimitsu Yoshinari, Chairperson and CEO, Glory Global Solutions. “He has a deep and broad understanding of our customers, our technology and our employees, and this leadership change positions Glory to continue to thrive and expand in the Americas, delivering innovative solutions and unmatched service to our customers.”

Gnorski’s background in leveraging technological advances and fostering innovative thinking, along with his foundation working with customers, positions the Americas for continued growth. Today, Glory works with customers in financial services and all sectors of retail, serving customers like JPMorgan Chase, McDonald’s, Walmart, and OXXO.

“I am honored to take on this new role and excited about the opportunities that lie ahead for Glory Americas,” Gnorski said. “I am committed to leading with transparency, fostering a culture of collaboration, and prioritizing customer service excellence. I look forward to working closely with our talented team to further strengthen our market position.”

Gnorski’s appointment comes at a pivotal moment for Glory Americas, following a period of significant growth and transformation, including several recent acquisitions of retail technology solutions like Revolution Retail Systems and Flooid, a leading unified commerce platform.

“Glory is so well positioned for the future, and the future is now,” Gnorski added. “I am confident we will harness our collective potential to deliver best-in-class customer experience automation solutions and exceptional service to our customers.”

About GLORY

As a global leader in cash technology solutions, GLORY provides the financial, retail, cash center and gaming industries with confidence that their cash is protected and always working to help build a stronger business.

The company’s cash automation technologies and process engineering services help businesses in more than 100 countries optimize the handling, movement and management of cash. While GLORY spans the globe, the company personally engages with each customer to address their unique challenges and goals — enhancing staff efficiency, reducing operating costs and enabling a more rewarding customer experience.

Employing over 10,000 professionals worldwide with dedicated R&D and manufacturing facilities across the world, GLORY is built on a rich customer-focused, technology-driven heritage spanning almost a hundred years.

For further information please visit https://www.glory-global.com.

