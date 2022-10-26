<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Globalstar to Host Investor Day on November 16

COVINGTON, La.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE American: GSAT) today announced that it will hold an Investor Day on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. ET in New York City.

Globalstar’s executive leadership team will present an overview of the Company’s four pillars of value, including a discussion of its business, future strategies, and financial outlook followed by a live Q&A. Those who are interested in attending are encouraged to register as space is limited. Register on www.globalstar.com/investorday.

About Globalstar

Globalstar empowers its customers to connect, transmit and communicate in smarter ways – easily, quickly, securely, and affordably – offering reliable satellite and terrestrial connectivity services as an international telecom infrastructure provider. The Company’s LEO satellite constellation assures secure data transmission for connecting and protecting assets, transmitting key operational data, and saving lives – from any location – for consumers, businesses, and government agencies across the globe. Globalstar’s terrestrial spectrum, Band 53/n53, offers carriers, cable companies, and system integrators a versatile, fully licensed channel with a growing ecosystem to improve customer wireless connectivity. In addition to SPOT GPS messengers, Globalstar offers next-generation IoT hardware and software products for efficiently tracking and monitoring assets, processing smart data at the edge, and managing analytics with cloud-based telematics solutions to drive safety, productivity, and profitability.

Contacts

Investor Relations Contact:
Denise Davila

denise.davila@globalstar.com

Media Relations Contact:
Sharon Rushen

srushen@aboutsage.com

