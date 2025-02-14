Globalstar Receives 2024 IoT Excellence Award

SmartOne Solar Honored for Excellence in Innovation

COVINGTON, La.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Globalstar, Inc. (Nasdaq: GSAT) (“Globalstar”) a next-generation telecommunications infrastructure and technology provider, announced that its solar-powered asset tracker SmartOne Solar has received a 2024 IoT Excellence Award presented by TMC and Crossfire Media.

The 2024 IoT Evolution IoT Excellence Award honors innovative products that support the availability of information being deduced, inferred and directly gathered from sensors, systems and anything else that is supporting better business and personal decisions.

A revolutionary IoT device, the SmartOne Solar is the only solar asset tracker with leading certifications for hazardous environments. This ruggedized tracker leverages solar power for battery charging, allowing it to be deployed in the field for its entire lifecycle — up to 10 years — and making it ideal for use cases such as:

Transportation

Oil and gas

Construction

Security

Marine

Mining and more

“We are pleased to receive this industry recognition,” said Mersad Cavcic, Globalstar CPO. “The SmartOne Solar device directly addresses several of the most significant challenges of IoT monitoring in harsh environments – a ruggedized design and the ability to have devices operating in the field their entire lifecycle with minimal to no maintenance. This provides cost-effective longevity in IoT solutions that can enhance efficiency, optimizations, and support safety for myriad use cases, anywhere in the world, powered by Globalstar’s reliable, wide-coverage satellite connectivity.”

“It is my pleasure to recognize SmartOne Solar with an IoT Excellence Award for its excellence in innovation,” said Carl Ford, Community Developer, IoT Evolution World. “As a leader in this rapidly evolving industry, I look forward to seeing Globalstar’s future successes.”

About Globalstar

Globalstar empowers its customers to connect, transmit, and communicate in smarter ways – easily, quickly, securely, and affordably – offering reliable satellite and terrestrial connectivity services as an international telecom infrastructure provider. The Company’s low Earth orbit ("LEO") satellite constellation ensures secure data transmission for connecting and protecting assets, transmitting critical operational data, and saving lives for consumers, businesses, and government agencies across the globe. Globalstar’s terrestrial spectrum, Band 53, and its 5G variant, n53, offer carriers, cable companies, and system integrators a versatile, fully licensed channel for private networks with a growing ecosystem to improve customer wireless connectivity, while Globalstar’s XCOM Radio Access Network ("RAN") product offers significant capacity gains in dense wireless deployments. In addition to SPOT GPS messengers, Globalstar offers next-generation internet of things ("IoT") hardware and software products for efficiently tracking and monitoring assets, processing smart data at the edge, and managing analytics with cloud-based telematics solutions to drive safety, productivity, and profitability. For more information, visit www.globalstar.com.

About Crossfire Media

Crossfire Media is an integrated marketing company with a core focus on future trends in technology. We service communities of interest with conferences, tradeshows, webinars and newsletters. Crossfire Media has a partnership with Technology Marketing Corporation (TMC) to produce events and websites related to disruptive technologies. Crossfire Media is a division of Crossfire Consulting, a full service Information Technology company based in New York.

About TMC

TMC provides global buyers with valuable insights to make informed tech decisions through our editorial platforms, live events, webinars, and online advertising. Leading vendors trust TMC, thought leadership, and our events for branding, thought leadership, and lead generation. Our live events, like the ITEXPO #TECHSUPERSHOW, deliver unmatched visibility, while our custom lead generation programs and webinars ensure a steady flow of sales opportunities. Display ads on trusted sites generate millions of impressions, boosting brand reputations. TMC offers a complete 360-degree marketing solution, from event management to content creation, driving SEO, branding, and marketing success. Learn more at www.tmcnet.com and follow @tmcnet on Facebook, LinkedIn, and X.

TMC Contact:

Michelle Connolly

Senior Marketing Manager

203-852-6800 x 170

mconnolly@tmcnet.com